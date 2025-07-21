Flight passenger makes easy money in unexpected seat swap deal, sparking big debate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As airplane seat-swapping stories continue to spread across social media platforms, one traveler who fell victim to the situation was able to make some money from the practice.

Writing in the "r/delta" forum, a flight passenger shared how he or she (gender wasn't specified) was offered $100 to switch to a middle row seat on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to New York City.

"So I normally select an aisle seat," the person wrote. "This guy who was 2 rows ahead of me had a middle seat. His girlfriend was assigned the middle seat next to me. He said he tried to get a different seat at check in, but was unable to."

The flyer added, "He then offered me $100 (all $20 dollar bills) to switch seats with him. For a flight that is normally two-and-a-half hours and to sit in a middle seat for $100.00 — I said sure, I will take it."

The person concluded, "If someone got cash money, depending on the flight, I can take it."

Redditors took to the comments section to discuss if they would take the money — and wound up sharing their own seat-squatter encounters.

"This is the way to seat swap," said one user.

Another person commented, "At least he offered you something instead of the usual guilt trip."

Yet another user said, "Since the airlines value all seats differently, no reason passengers should be any different. A willing buyer and seller completed a transaction that benefited both."

One Redditor wrote, "Same thing happened to me. Some lady offered me $100 so she could sit next to her husband. But he had already paid me $150 not to move."

"I likely would [have] told him to keep the cash and still would have swapped because that's such a bro move and how it should be done," said one person.

Another user commented, "I would never, ever book a middle seat to save $100, but I would gladly sit in the middle seat for two hours or under if someone gave me cash in hand."

Said one person, "I would never do this, but I’m tall and not slim, so middle seats are torture for me."

A Redditor wrote, "This is the way to ask someone to swap seats. Cash in hand."

Said still another person, "This is the acceptable way of making such a request. Negotiating with such a person is reasonable as well. Offering zero value like most people do is disgusting."

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View From the Wing," told Fox News Digital that for passengers looking to trade seats, it's best to offer something and have a good reason.

"Don't try to trade your middle seat in the back for someone's extra legroom aisle," he said. "And if you offer a reason why you're asking (it doesn't even have to be a good reason), other flyers will be more likely to oblige."

Added Leff, "If you don't have something compelling to offer, why not offer cash, a gift card, or something else that the other passenger might value? It's especially nice to show your appreciation when they're giving up something for you."

He added, "The airline charges for seat assignments. Why shouldn't other passengers?"

Leff said that from his point of view, travelers who want to swap a seat would be less disappointed in their requests if they gave passengers something in return.