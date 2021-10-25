Haunted houses don't scare off new home buyers, new study reveals

A ghost isn’t the worst thing you can find in a new house.

Buying a new house can be an intimidating and difficult decision. Even the most perfect-looking house may hide a variety of problems behind its walls.

For many people, a major concern is apparently not finding out that a house is haunted until after moving in. Surprisingly, however, this isn’t their biggest worry.

A new study conducted by Real Estate Witch, a real estate blog and networking service, looked into the ways that Americans believe in ghosts and haunted houses. According to the results, the vast majority of people surveyed believe in the supernatural.

On top of that, about 44% of the respondents believe that they live in a haunted house. In 2020, only about 24% of the respondents believed this.

Residents of supposedly haunted houses claimed to experience strange noises, feelings of being touched or watched, seeing strange shadows or even ghosts and random hot or cold spots throughout the house. About half said they had even seen objects levitate on their own.

Despite this belief, Americans are actually fairly practical when it comes to considering the supernatural when buying a home. The survey revealed that even people who believe in ghosts are more concerned about issues like mold, termites, asbestos and water damage when buying a new house.

The vast majority of respondents said they would consider buying a supposedly haunted house, although 53% of respondents did say that they would use this information to negotiate the price below market value.

The housing market has apparently made people more comfortable buying a haunted house, as 73% said that they’d buy a haunted house. In 2020, that number was only 59%.