Historic 160-year-old church in New York listed for sale at 'cheap price' of $100K: See the stunning images

An abandoned church in New York has been listed for sale in the hope that a developer will swoop in, renovate the 162-year-old structure and restore its original beauty.

St. Joseph's in Albany is now up for grabs after having closed in the early 1990s.

It reportedly stands more than 230 feet tall with the bones of the building still intact and with radiant stained-glass throughout.

The listing price is $100,000.

"The cheap price has the phone ringing off the hook," said William F. "Felton" McLaughlin, associate real estate broker with NAI Platform, an Albany-based commercial real estate company.

McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that it could be a multi-million dollar project to restore St. Joseph's.

"At the same time, we are getting calls from people who want to live there," he said.

There are several permitted and conditional uses for the church, including a nursing home, hospital, bed-and-breakfast and a school, among other possibilities.

Permitted uses include a day care center, beauty salon, barber shop, community center, multifamily dwelling — and, of course, a religious institution.

The church is visible along the Albany city skyline.

Before its closing, the building reportedly appeared in the 1987 film "Ironweed," starring Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep.

"What I think makes this story so fascinating is there are people all across America who have churches [of all sizes] that are sitting vacant," Anton Pasquill, McLaughlin's real estate partner, told Fox News Digital.

"To have an opportunity to be, in a small way, part of the preservation of this structure just as a resident is pretty exciting for me."

McLaughlin said St. Joseph's "reasonable" price tag comes with the expectation that its buyer would move forward with restoration plans.

"Once the sale [goes through], there's going to be an expectation that hammers start swinging quickly because it needs that," he said.

He added that city officials will work with the buyer to find sources for funding as needed.

McLaughlin said he and his team have verified potential buyers who have property development experience.

Multiple showings of the church are scheduled to take place this week, Fox News Digital is told.