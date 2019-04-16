Hailey Bieber files 'Bieber Beauty' trademark: report

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) apparently “beliebes” in the power of her new last name, as she has filed the paperwork to trademark “Bieber Beauty” for a yet unannounced new venture.

TMZ is reporting that the 22-year-old model filed paperwork on Monday for the eponymous trademark, "with the intent of launching a beauty and cosmetic products line under the brand name," according to legal documents obtained by the outlet.

Though Bieber has not yet publically commented on what the project may specifically entail, a recent interview on her beauty regime may provide a clue as to what aesthetic direction she might take Bieber Beauty in.

“I enjoy having a bare-looking face rather than a full, done-up look. I know everybody’s different and some people enjoy a full face of makeup, but I’m just so impatient and I don’t like spending a lot of time on myself every day,” the model told Marie Claire in a March, later dishing that she and her husband, Justin, also share the same shampoo.

Though Bieber Beauty would mark the A-lister’s first solo venture in the cosmetics world, she’s no stranger to the industry, having previously collaborated with Bare Minerals, L'Oréal Professionnel, and Australian brand ModelCo, Allure reports.

Though Bieber’s 25-year-old Grammy winning hubby has remained open about his decision to focus on his mental health and pause his public performances for the time being, he’s also been hard at work on a retail venture of his own — he launched his House of Drew clothing line in late January.

