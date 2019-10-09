Need a Halloween costume? List of 'most-searched' ideas reveals a definite trend for 2019

It’s official: We’re all planning to dress ourselves, our pets, and to a lesser extent, our babies, as horror-movie monsters this Halloween.

Google recently released the findings of its new Frightgeist study, which pinpoints the costumes or themes people are most often searching for in the lead-up to October 31. And topping the list for the most-searched costume idea is Pennywise, the abhorrent clown demon from “It.”

THE COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL GETS ITS OWN 'SEXY' HALLOWEEN COSTUME

Following in second and third, respectively, were searches for “witch” and “Spider-Man.”

Horror villains didn’t just top the list for human Halloween costumes, either. The most-searched idea for pet costume was “Chucky,” though it’s quite possible people just wanted to get a look at this adorable video of a French bulldog wielding a knife, which made the rounds last month.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Also cracking the top 10 were searches for “Demogorgon” pet costumes (styled after a monster from the “Stranger Things” series) and, of course, Pennywise, the aforementioned abhorrent clown demon.

When it came to costumes that might be good for couples, groups, or babies, most folks didn’t immediately think of horror-movie villains — at least not most folks, and not immediately. Disney characters “Lilo and Stitch” was the top-searched couples costume; the Disney Channel’s “Descendants” was the top searched group costume, and “banana” was the top-searched baby costume.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, a little further down those lists, real-life criminal duo “Bonnie and Clyde” emerged as the second most searched idea for couples, followed by “Chucky and Tiffany” (from “Bride of Chucky”) in seventh spot. And according to Google’s top-searched baby costumes, “Pennywise” came in fourth after “banana,” “Dalmation” and “Grinch.”

Other trends that emerged ahead of Halloween 2019 included “dinosaur” (the fourth-most searched costume overall, and the fifth most-searched pet costume); “Fortnite” (the seventh most-searched costume overall and the second most-searched group costume); and the 1980s, (ninth overall, fourth for groups).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To learn more about all the abhorrent clown-people that will soon be everywhere on Oct. 31 — as well as the top costume searches from your neck of the woods — Google's complete Frightgeist findings are available at Frightgeist.WithGoogle.com.