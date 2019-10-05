'Golden Girls' Halloween costumes a big hit

Your “Golden Girls”-obsessed pals will “Thank You for Being a Friend” if you dress up as Blanche, Rose, Sophia or Dorothy for Halloween – though Target will first have to restock costumes inspired by the famous foursome.

They've already sold out online.

Earlier this week, Target dropped a line of polyester outfits based on the beloved sitcom, retailing for about $70 each, USA Today reports.

The hilarious Toynk brand get-ups, inspired by characters Blanche Devereaux, Rose Nylund, Sophia Petrillo and Dorothy Zbornak, quickly sold out.

Tousled wigs to complete the look of the Miami retirees were being sold separately – though a 4-pack of the faux hair has also apparently sold out, Target said.

A spokesperson for the superstore was not immediately available to comment on whether the costumes would be restocked before Oct. 31.

On Saturday, some of the costumes were available online – in limited supply – at Walmart, Amazon and from Toynk directly.

In related Halloween headlines, sultry spins on the college admissions scandal, Mr. Rogers, tariff tensions with China and the meatless Beyond Burger have all made headlines ahead of All Hallow’s Eve.

