Girl Scout whose cookie sales pitch went viral donates boxes to nursing homes, health care workers

The Girl Scout whose virtual cookie sales pitch went viral earlier this year has sold thousands of boxes of cookies. Now, she’s focused on giving back to her community.

Allie Shroyer, a first-grader from Scottsdale, Arizona, was starting to sell Girl Scout cookies in January this year when she made an adorable sales pitch to a doorbell security camera.

Her mom, Kristen Shroyer, posted the pitch on Facebook and the video quickly went viral. Within 24 hours, Allie sold more than 200 boxes of cookies. Within a week, her sales went up to 600 boxes, which was more than her original sales goal, Fox News previously reported.

According to ABC15, Allie ended up selling 3,750 boxes of cookies to people across the U.S.

Allie has also reportedly donated more than 1,000 boxes of cookies to nursing homes, hospitals and health care workers, the local station reported.

"She wanted to hit a goal to have over 1,000 boxes donated to nursing homes, to bring some joy to our elders in isolation," Kristen told ABC15.

According to the station, Allie’s troop also donated $1,000 to pediatric cancer research using some of the money from their cookie sales.

The reason Allie even made a virtual sales pitch in the first place was because of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News previously reported.

During normal times, she probably would have sold cookies to her neighbors face-to-face, but the pandemic forced her to re-think her strategy.

In January, Kristen told People that the sales pitch to the doorbell security camera was the "next best thing" to in-person sales.

"I knew she wouldn't be able to go door-to-door, so we thought the next best thing was to record a sales pitch at the door," Kristen told the magazine at the time.

"It's important to us that she still learns the skills she'd get from going door to door versus her mom just sending out a link," she added. "She had no prep. We just reminded her of the price of the boxes, and told her to give us her best sales pitch."