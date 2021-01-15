Girl Scout’s adorable cookie sales pitch to doorbell camera goes viral

Nothing can stop Girl Scout cookie season -- not even a pandemic.

During normal times, first-grader Allie Shroyer, from Scottsdale, Ariz., might have sold cookies to her neighbors face-to-face, but the coronavirus pandemic forced her to re-think her strategy.

In a now-viral video, Allie made her adorable sales pitch to a doorbell security camera, which her mom, Kristen Shroyer, posted on Facebook last week.

"Hello, I’m Allie!" she says, standing in front of the camera. "Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies? What kind would you like?"

"You can buy them $5 in each, so, would you like one?" she adds a bit later. "Or two or three or four or five? Or six or seven or eight or nine or 10? I don’t know, maybe 11, 12? Well, that’s a lot."

For those unsure of what cookies to order, Allie said the cookie box colors could help potential customers decide.

"What’s your favorite color because the boxes are colors," she says, adding that if your favorite color is one of the colors on the cookie boxes, "then you can choose it.

"So, would you like to buy any?" Allie says as she finishes her pitch. "I have all of the kinds. Thank you."

Allie’s mom, Kristen told local news outlet, 12 News, that within 24 hours after she posted Allie’s sales pitch, she sold more than 200 boxes online.

On Thursday, CBS News reported that Allie had sold 600 boxes, which was more than her sales goal.

Kristen told People that the doorbell security sales pitch was the "next best thing" to in-person cookie sales.

"I knew she wouldn't be able to go door-to-door, so we thought the next best thing was to record a sales pitch at the door," Kristen told the magazine.

"It's important to us that she still learns the skills she'd get from going door to door versus her mom just sending out a link," she added. "She had no prep. We just reminded her of the price of the boxes, and told her to give us her best sales pitch."