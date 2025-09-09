Expand / Collapse search
Gen Z breaks traditional beer rules, plus flight passenger gets too comfortable

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Man holding plastic cup of beer with ice in it, seen up close from above, in outdoor restaurant setting, highlighting new social media trend among Generation Z drinkers

Gen Z drinkers across the world are shaking up bar etiquette by adding ice cubes to their beer. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

COLD TAKE: The controversial new trend of adding ice to beer has spread among young drinkers, prompting mixed reactions.

DRESSING THE PART: The CEO of Hooters says a return to "youthful, athletic" attire is part of a broader turnaround strategy.

AIRING IT OUT: An airplane passenger's choice to go barefoot draws criticism on social media.

viral debate flight passenger barefoot

A Reddit post showing a passenger with bare feet on an airplane seat (not pictured) sparked outrage. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

STRANGE BUYS – From a tortilla blanket to an ostrich pillow, dive into this collection of weird and wonderful products. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

