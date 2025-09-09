Gen Z breaks traditional beer rules, plus flight passenger gets too comfortable

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

COLD TAKE: The controversial new trend of adding ice to beer has spread among young drinkers, prompting mixed reactions.

DRESSING THE PART: The CEO of Hooters says a return to "youthful, athletic" attire is part of a broader turnaround strategy.

AIRING IT OUT: An airplane passenger's choice to go barefoot draws criticism on social media.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

STRANGE BUYS – From a tortilla blanket to an ostrich pillow, dive into this collection of weird and wonderful products. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION