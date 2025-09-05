Gen Z breaks traditional beer rules with new ice-cold trend that some call 'refreshing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From spiritless spirits to refusing to open up a bar tab, members of Generation Z are continuing to challenge alcohol traditions.

Now, the generation born between the late 1990s and mid-2000s is stirring debate by giving new meaning to the term "cold brew" – and it has nothing to do with coffee.

Gen Z drinkers are generating buzz online for adding ice to their beer, a practice some say is refreshing. Pub purists, meanwhile, are cringing.

"This is the most refreshing way to drink a beer," one TikTok user said as she poured a Modelo over ice, added lime juice and salted the rim of her glass.

In another clip, a young influencer taste-tested Athletic Brewing's Lemon Raddler, a non-alcoholic beer, but decided something was missing.

"Wait a second, I think we need a cup with some ice," she said.

"It's super refreshing," she added after a few sips.

In the caption, she admitted, "My husband did inform me … that it's weird to drink beer on ice."

In other videos, wives are seen tormenting their spouses by pranking them with ice in their pints or insisting they try the trend.

Online reactions are mixed.

"If that's how someone enjoys their drink, we're not here to judge."

"That's how I drink mine!" one commenter said.

Another called it "a good option for summertime drinks."

But the videos had some critics foaming. "Everything but the ice," one wrote in response to the Modelo recipe.

Another replied with a vomiting emoji.

Still another person advised, "Put the glass in the freezer, then you don't need ice."

Bar owners say they are seeing the trend firsthand.

"I've seen a few Gen Z customers ask for ice in their beer – usually in casual, warm-weather settings," Katherine Benecke, a certified beer server and general manager of Treadwell Park in New York City, told Fox News Digital.

"We don't push back. If that's how someone enjoys their drink, we're not here to judge."

Benecke warned, however, that ice can dilute beer and mute its flavor, especially in more complex styles.

"Lighter beers like lagers or wheat ales handle it better," she said. "And considering beer is already about 90 to 95% water, adding ice feels a little redundant – but to each their own."

For Benecke, the trend reflects Gen Z's broader approach to drinking.

"Younger drinkers have been putting ice in their ciders, lagers and sometimes IPAs."

"Less about tradition, more about personalization," she said, adding that she could see it gaining traction the way beer cocktails and spritzers have.

The trend has taken off internationally too, and has roots overseas.

"Younger drinkers have been putting ice in their ciders, lagers and sometimes IPAs," Simon Garbutt, the landlord of English bar The Turfcutters Arms, told The Telegraph.

"The cider thing is a bit of a trend, but definitely they can taste better when they're chilled," he conceded. "It's horrible when your drink is warm on a hot day."

Garbutt said some travelers pick up the habit while abroad. TikTokers have noted it's common in Thailand, while others say it has French origins.

"The culture shock in Thailand of ice in your beer," one travel influencer wrote on TikTok, showing large cubes floating in mugs.

"I don't think it will last here," Garbutt added.

"Drink it as a beverage, not as a cultural artifact."

Timothy Martin, founder of the English and Irish pub chain Wetherspoons, had a frostier reaction.

"Nothing whatsoever is sacred in the modern world," he told The Telegraph. "Ice in lager? Go figure, as our American cousins say."

But not all industry insiders are opposed.

Michelin-starred chef David Chang, founder of the Momofuku restaurant group, has defended the idea, saying on his podcast that the only reason people reject iced beer is "culinary snobbery" and insisting it can be "delicious."

Other beer makers are willing to give it a try.

"I actually haven't ever tried it, so I don't want to immediately write it off," said Jordan Childs, co-founder and head brewer of Mash Gang, a U.K.-based company specializing in non-alcoholic craft beers.

While he respects tradition, Childs said experimentation should not be discouraged.

"I think we should never stop for a second to let that hold us back from enjoying new and exciting experiences," he said.

"And if this is how a generation of people do that, good for them. I'm going to try it."