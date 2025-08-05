Expand / Collapse search
The 15 weirdest things you can buy on Amazon

Discover a treasure trove of delightfully strange and one-of-a-kind products

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Amazon is one of the few places where you can shop for delightfully strange, one-of-a-kind products you never knew you needed. The retailer offers a vast collection of quirky items, from a cozy tortilla blanket that lets you wrap yourself like a burrito to a giant white goose plush perfect for cuddling with. 

Beyond the novelty, some of these oddities are surprisingly practical. You can find things like an ostrich pillow for napping on the go or a knitted cat drink coaster as a kitschy way to protect your furniture. These clever yet bizarre gadgets are both fun and oddly useful.

Cat coasters: $9.99

Cat lovers need to get their hands on these hand-knit cat coasters. They are a creative and functional solution for protecting your furniture. Their unique and whimsical cat design (each coaster comes with a cat butt design) adds a playful touch to your home decor. 

Magnetic holding hands socks: $14.98

Connect with your bestie with these magnetic-holding hands socks. They feature a unique design with a small magnet on each side, allowing the hands of the socks to magnetically "hold hands" when worn together.  

Giant white goose plush: $27.99

This giant white goose plush is designed for comfort and fun. It is perfect for cuddling, hugging or even using it as a body pillow. Its adorable swan-like design adds a whimsical touch to any room. Ideal for all ages, this extra-large plush makes a unique and memorable gift.

Snail soap dispenser: on sale for $9.99 (23% off)

This snail dispenser dispenses soap, leaving a trail of your favorite sudsy cleanser. Simple to use, just press the shell to get lotion from the snail's mouth.

Ostrich travel pillow: $99

Nap anywhere with this pillow.

Nap anywhere with this pillow. (Amazon)

Nap comfortably almost anywhere thanks to the unique design of the Ostrich Travel Pillow. This head-enveloping pillow creates a private, dark and quiet space by covering your eyes and ears.

Shark blanket hoodie: on sale for $18.99 (37% off)

Let the day melt away under this cozy shark blanket hoodie. The blanket features a unique design that makes it appear as if a shark is swallowing you.

Butter toast shoulder bag: $8.99

This quirky bag is designed to look like a slice of buttered toast. Made from a soft, plush material, this crossbody handbag is a playful way to carry your essentials.  

Bacon-shaped bandages: $7.99

Outfit your first-aid kit with these bacon-shaped bandages. The bandages come in a variety of bacon-like designs.

Mini-punching bag for desk: $14.95

This mini punching bag for the desk is the perfect outlet for work stress. The set includes a tiny punching bag with a suction cup base that attaches securely to any desk, as well as two miniature boxing gloves for your fingers. It also comes with a small book featuring basic boxing moves and trivia.

Anti-spill cup holder: $15.99

This cup holder is designed to prevent spills from occurring. Its weighted, anti-slip base stays stable on uneven surfaces and a self-leveling mechanism keeps your drink upright.  

Wearable wrist rest for typing: $19.99

Wear these ergonomic wearable wrist rest pads like bracelets for continuous support to your wrists and forearms.

Sharper Image LED light-up word clock: on sale for $27.64 (8% off)

Buy the Sharper Image LED light-up word clock for a unique and stylish way to tell time. This clock displays the time in a fun, illuminated word format.

Meat shredder claws: on sale for $9.98 (41% off)

The Alpha Grillers Meat Shredder Claws are perfect for shredding pulled pork and chicken, lifting large cuts of meat, and even tossing salads. They feature a convenient locking mechanism for safe storage and are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Toilet paper holder shelf: on sale for $14.99 (38% off)

Add a touch of humor to your bathroom decor with this practical wall-mounted toilet paper shelf that holds up to four rolls. When full, the unique design spells out a potty word.  

Tortilla throw blanket: on sale for $16.99 (15% off)

Wrap yourself up like a burrito in the giant tortilla throw blanket. This soft and cozy blanket features a realistic tortilla pattern.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.