Football buttercream sugar cookies for game day dessert

These football-shaped cookie treats are perfect for a touchdown celebration.

"Buttercream sugar cookies are the perfect treat for events and celebrations, including game day," Leah Buehler, founder of the blog, buttercreamparties.com tells Fox News.

"[You can] find the size 5 piping tips in the baking aisle of your local grocery store," Buehler recommends. "If your store doesn't stock them, just cut a small hole at the bottom of the plastic piping bags, and you're good to go."

Football Buttercream Sugar Cookies by Leah Buehler of buttercreamparties.com

Makes 24 cookies

Prep time: 1 hour

Cook time: 10 minutes

For Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup cold salted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

2 tsp. vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus some extra flour to roll the dough onto

2 tsp. baking powder

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 °F.

2. In a large bowl, mix the flour and baking powder together and set it aside for later.

3. In a stand mixer, cream the butter and sugar together using the paddle attachment.

4. Add the egg and vanilla extract and mix until combined.

5. Slowly mix the flour and baking powder mixture into the wet ingredients until combined into a ball.

6. On a floured surface, roll the dough out to a ¼ of an inch thick. Use a football-shaped cookie cutter to cut out 24 cookies.

7. Place the cookies onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, or until the centers are no longer wet in appearance.

For Buttercream Frosting

Ingredients:

½ cup room temperature unsalted butter

½ cup vegetable shortening

1 lb. plus a ½-cup powdered sugar, about 4 cups total

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 tbsp. room-temperature whole milk

Brown food dye

Instructions:

1. In the stand mixer, use the paddle attachment to mix the butter and shortening together until well combined.

2. Slowly add in the powdered sugar, mixing on low speed.

3. Add in the vanilla extract and whole milk and mix until combined.

4. Scoop out 1 cup of frosting and place it into a piping bag with a size 5 piping tip, or cut a small hole at the bottom of the bag.

5. Add the brown food dye to the remaining frosting and stir on low until combined in the stand mixer.

6. Scoop out 1 cup of brown frosting into a piping bag with a size 5 piping tip, or cut a small hole at the bottom of the bag.

To decorating the Football Buttercream Sugar Cookies:

1. Use the brown frosting to outline the edges of each cookie.

2. Still using the brown frosting, draw lines back and forth to color in each football.

3. Use the white frosting to draw the laces onto the football cookies.