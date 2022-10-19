Food fight over chocolate bars at Texas Hooters results in arrests: See the video

After a brawl erupted over a few chocolate bars, two of the seven suspects involved in an incident at a Hooters in north Texas this month have been arrested.

On Oct. 6, two children went into a Hooters restaurant in Plano, Texas, to sell chocolate bars, according to reporting from Fox 4 — and that's when a fight broke out.

A video shows the fight in detail as the suspects attacked customers and employees of the restaurant, including the manager.

After employees of Hooters asked the children to leave the building, the kids instead started turning over chairs and throwing things, according to the Plano Police Department.

The boys then went to a waiting car. Three adult males got out of the car and went into the restaurant.

That was the point at which the men then attacked the manager and a customer who was trying to help, according to Plano police.

Detective Jerry Minton spoke with Fox 4 and said the manager had been attacked by some sort of hard object.

The manager is believed to have been beaten with a metal pipe, causing him to suffer a broken arm and concussion.

The fight continued to grow, with customers having to crawl to safety as one of the attackers threw a standing ashtray through the window.

"It looked like they were trying to do everything they could to keep the assault from occurring inside the restaurant," said Det. Minton, according to Fox 4.

Police have two of the suspects in custody: 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall.

A third suspect, still at large as of Wednesday, is the twin brother of Powell — 19-year-old Jay Powell, police said.

Plano Police Officer Jennifer Chapman spoke with Fox 4 and said that getting two of the three is a start — but there is still work to be done and that "consequences" remain for those who were involved.

"We had a vehicle to look for, and we got some tips from the community," she said.

"Everyone who was participating needs consequences."

The city of Plano is known for being a safe town, with a violent crime rate of 1.02 per 1,000 in 2022 thus far, according to the City of Plano crime comparison report.

Police said it’s possible that the adults and juveniles in the attack are related, and it’s unclear what cause or project the kids were trying to raise money for via their chocolate bar sales when they entered the restaurant in the first place.

Fox 4 contributed reporting to this article.