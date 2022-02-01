Massive brawl at Pennsylvania Golden Corral involving 40 people erupts over steak: Police

A lack of steak at a Pennsylvania Golden Corral buffet may be what led dozens of people to duke it out in a viral video.



"There was two parties in line waiting for steak. Somebody had cut in front and then started being picky and finicky about the steaks and taking too long, and then, somebody else spoke up and said something I guess the other party didn’t like. Then, it just looks like it turned into an all-out brawl," former employee Dylan Becker said.

More than 40 people may have been throwing punches and chairs Friday evening, police told KYW. The company that owns the restaurant reported the incident to authorities and police are now investigating, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports.



"I heard about the big fight and it’s just sad. It’s just really, everybody is on a short fuse these days," Miles Edward said to FOX 29 crews.



"We are aware of an unfortunate disturbance that started between two parties of guests at our franchise restaurant in Bensalem, PA. We notified the local authorities, and they are investigating the incident. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported. The safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority," a statement from JK Hospitality, LLC, a Golden Corral Franchise to Fox News reads.



Investigators are not only working to determine the cause of the fight, but also who started it. That person could face several charges, including simple assault.