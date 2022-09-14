Texas high school football brawl ends with everyone getting ejected

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A high school football brawl in Texas got so bad that every player was ejected, forcing the game to end early.

The latest version of a Malice at the Palace-type melee occurred last Thursday night between Dallas Roosevelt and Forth Worth Eastern Hills.

It's unclear why the brawl started, but tempers flared up when Eastern Hills led 35-12 with 6:44 to go in the game. Several separate fights occurred, and shortly after, spectators hopped the fence to join in the fray, despite the public address announcer's pleas not to do so.

The incident is still being investigated, per the Dallas Independent School District.

"The UIL (University Interscholastic League) is aware of the incident involving Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt high school students during a football game on Thursday, September 8, 2022," it said in a statement, per USA Today. "The school and the local district executive committee are investigating and have the authority to impose penalties for involved students. The UIL will continue to gather information."

The public address announcer can be heard asking for security to settle down the ruckus, as well as a trainer to tend to a hurt player on the field.

"Dallas ISD does not condone this type of behavior among our student-athletes, coaches, or fans," the district added. "As we educate the whole student, our emphasis has been centered around making healthy decisions to resolve conflict rather than adding to intense moments experienced in team sports."

Per the UIL, players who get ejected are automatically suspended for the first half of their next game. Eastern Hills will have JV players play the first half in their next game.

Eastern Hills was awarded the win.