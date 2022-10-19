Monster mortadella shown in New York weighs 661 pounds, measures 6.4 feet long

This is some seriously big meat.

Italian curated meats producer, Veroni, brought the largest mortadella ever seen in the U.S. to the New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) last weekend.

The monster mortadella weighed in at 661 pounds.

It measured 6.4 feet in length and 18 inches in diameter.

HOW TO MAKE A SPOOKY HALLOWEEN CHARCUTERIE BOARD COMPLETE WITH PROP SKULL

The giant mortadella was produced at Veroni's facilities in Correggio, located in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy — and was transferred to New York via ship.

A Veroni spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the giant mortadella aimed to "delight" the thousands of visitors at New York’s largest food festival.

Veroni also brought along a specialist in slicing giant mortadella, who cut the meat into cubes — "one of the best ways" to enjoy the cold cut — and served it to eventgoers.

NATIONAL PASTA DAY: FUN FACTS ABOUT THE NOODLE

"Contrary to normal-size mortadellas, the giant ones need to be cooked for longer," Veroni added.

Experts say that "this process contributes to enhancing their taste and flavor. Hence, the motto: ‘The bigger, the better.’"

But this New York mortadella masterpiece isn’t the largest one that Veroni has ever produced.

In 1996, the company won a Guinness World Record for the biggest mortadella in the world.

It weighed 5,732 pounds and measured nearly 78 inches in diameter.

The world record is still undefeated to this day.

"Today, the company produces different formats of giant mortadella," Veroni added.

"One of the biggest (4500 lb.) is showcased at every edition of Cibus Food Fair in Parma, the major Italian agri-food exhibition."

PASTA QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE FUN FACTS ABOUT A FAVORITE FOOD?

Veroni was founded in 1925 by the five Veroni brothers, who were the first to produce large mortadellas.

By the 1930s, this passion earned the family the reputation of "mortadella specialists."

Now, Veroni is the No. 1 brand for Italian charcuterie in America.

Veroni's U.S. president, Marco Veroni, said in a press release that mortadella specifically has "great potential" to emulate the Italian culinary experience in the U.S.

"Americans are starting to understand the value and taste of mortadella, a cold cut completely new in its culinary culture," he said.

"With its deep connection to our territory and the long tradition, mortadella is one of the Italian excellencies that enhance the cult of Italian taste."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are proud to bring a giant mortadella to New York."