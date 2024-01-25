Expand / Collapse search
Food bank stunned to receive 25-year-old can of cheese sauce from 1998: ‘This is the record’

The cheese and onions canned sauce was made to be eaten with potatoes

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Food bank volunteers were shocked to discover that a donated canned good item had expired years ago — 25 years ago, to be exact. 

Volunteers at the Sunderland and County Durham Food Bank in Chester-le-Street, County Durham, England, recently received a glass can of Uncle Ben’s Gratin’s Dauphionise Cheese & Onion Sauce for Potatoes. 

A worker was checking new donation items at the food bank when the individual noticed the label was faded and the contents looked "a little grey," according to SWNS.

Upon looking further, the worker discovered the sauce had expired on June 9, 1998.

Uncle Ben's expired sauce

The expired can was cheese and onion sauce for potatoes from Uncle Ben's.  (SWNS)

Sutherland and Country Durham Food Bank manager Jonathan Conlon told SWNS, the British news service, that it was the oldest item they had ever received. 

"We sometimes get things that are a couple of years out of date, and occasionally at harvest festival time, for example, we get things that people have cleared out from the back of their cupboards," he said. 

Conlon said this cheese sauce can set a record for how far back the expiration date was on a donated item. 

Sauce can expiration date

The expiration date of the sauce can read June 9, 1998.  (SWNS)

"It’s not that unusual to get the odd donation that is out of date, maybe a year or two — but this is the record," he said.

Conlon joked that the 25-year-old can was even older than some of the food bank employees.

He also added that although the food bank isn't sure of the canned item's origin, it must have come from a personal donation.

Expired can and Conlon

Manager Jonathan Conlon (pictured) was shocked to see the can for himself.  (SWNS)

"It couldn’t have come from donations at a supermarket because everything is in date," he said.

As for whether or not the food bank will be opening the can or throwing it away, Conlon said the center is actually going to display it at their location.

The food bank posted an image of the can on social media to remind followers to check expiration dates before donating food. 

Canned good expired 25 years ago

A food bank in England was shocked to see a donated canned item with an expiration date of 1998.  (SWNS)

Some foods that are known to be OK to consume after their best-by date include dry goods, spices, packaged snacks, condiments and hard cheeses. 

Foods such as honey, vinegar and white rice never expire. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Sunderland and County Durham Food Bank for further comment. 

Fox News Digital's Maeghan Dolph contributed to this report. 

