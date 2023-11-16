Common food products and the expiration dates that make them smell and taste funky

In the bustling aisles of a grocery store — amid fresh produce and neatly arranged shelves — exists a variety of food products, each with its own story and timeline.

This silent countdown begins the moment these items grace the store's inventory, extending until they find their way into your kitchen.

The "sell-by" date, often misunderstood as the expiration date, is actually a guide for retailers.

BROWN RICE VS. WHITE RICE: NUTRITIONISTS SETTLE THE GREAT FOOD DEBATE

It indicates the final day the store should sell the product for peak quality. Then there's the "use-by" date, suggesting the optimal time for consuming the product at its best quality, but not necessarily a safety deadline.

Beyond the apparent simplicity of "expiration dates" lies details of preservation, quality assurance and consumer safety.

What are some foods with a ‘use-by’ date?

Fish and meats Dairy products Pre-prepared salads

1. Fish and meats

The "use-by" date is important due to the potential risk of bacterial growth.

These dates are determined based on factors such as the product's composition, packaging and storage conditions. Beyond this date, the safety of consuming these items becomes increasingly uncertain, as bacteria could have multiplied to levels that could pose health risks.

2. Dairy products

Milk, yogurt and cheese are also bearers of "use-by" dates. These dates align with the expected time for items to maintain their quality and freshness.

Beyond the indicated date, while the product might not pose an immediate health risk, it might have undergone flavor changes or bacterial development affecting its taste and texture.

WHY FOOD EXPIRATION DATES AREN’T THAT STRICT

3. Pre-prepared salads

A convenient item that often comes with "use-by" dates due to the perishable nature of the food are prepared salads.

Their expiration signifies the point at which the salad's ingredients, such as leafy greens or dressing, may no longer be safe for consumption due to potential spoilage or bacterial contamination.

What foods are safe past the expiration date?

Dry goods Spices Packaged snacks Condiments Hard cheeses

1. Dry goods

Items such as pasta, rice, canned goods and dry beans often remain safe for consumption beyond their expiration dates if stored in a cool, dry place and if the packaging remains intact.

2. Spices

While they might lose potency over time, dried spices generally do not spoil and can be safe to use past their expiration dates.

3. Packaged snacks

Foods like crackers, chips and some types of cookies, if properly sealed and stored, can be safe to eat beyond their expiration dates, though they might lose their crispness or flavor.

THE TRUTH ABOUT THOSE EXPIRATION DATES ON YOUR GROCERIES

4. Condiments

Many condiments such as ketchup, mustard and soy sauce have a longer shelf life due to their high acidity or salt content. They might lose some flavor but are usually safe to consume after the expiration date.

5. Hard cheeses

Cheeses such as cheddar, Parmesan or Swiss, if properly stored, often can be safe to eat after their expiration dates. Simply cut away any mold or discolored parts before consumption.

While these foods might remain safe past their expiration dates, their taste, texture and nutritional value may diminish over time.

Additionally, using sensory cues like smell, appearance and taste can help determine the safety and quality of a food item, even if it's past its printed expiration date.

What are some foods that never expire?

Honey White rice Vinegar

1. Honey

Due to its low moisture and acidic pH, honey has an indefinite shelf life.

It might crystallize over time, but this doesn't indicate spoilage; it can be easily reversed by gentle heating.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

2. White rice

White rice, when stored in airtight containers in a cool, dry place, can last indefinitely.

Brown rice, due to its higher oil content, has a shorter shelf life.

3. Vinegar

Vinegar, with its acidic nature, has an indefinite shelf life. While its taste might change slightly over time, it remains safe for consumption.

How is the expiration date determined for food products?

Determining the expiration date for food products is a meticulous process rooted in scientific analysis and rigorous testing. Food manufacturers conduct comprehensive evaluations, considering factors like product composition, packaging, storage conditions and microbial growth patterns.

These tests simulate various environments to predict how the food will behave over time, assessing its shelf stability, safety and quality.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The story of expiration dates is a dance between science, regulations and consumer perception. Behind each label lies meticulous testing, analysis and consideration for consumer safety.

Yet there's also an understanding that these dates can sometimes be conservative estimates.