Florida moves to rename highway after Jimmy Buffett, release 'Margaritaville' license plates

Jimmy Buffett, a musician with many connections to the Sunshine State, could soon be honored in unique fashion.

On Wednesday, two bills were approved by a state Senate committee in celebration of Buffett, who died in September.

State Road A1A, a major Florida highway, would become Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway while specialty "Margaritaville" license plates would be available throughout the state.

JIMMY BUFFETT'S LIFE IN PHOTOS

"Margaritaville is just what Florida is all about. Jimmy Buffett is the icon of Florida. No one represents the open sun, beaches, music more than Jimmy Buffett and Margaritaville," said Republican state Sen. Gayle Harrell, who sponsored one of the bills, according to the Associated Press.

All proceeds from the license plates will be donated to the Singing for Change charity founded by the late singer.

"As Jimmy once said, ‘It’s a sweet life living by the salty sea,’ and we could not think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing him along Florida’s coastal highway," Senate Democratic leader Lauren Book said when presenting her bill.

COUNTRY STAR AND PATRIOT LEE GREENWOOD HONORS AMERICA'S VETERANS WITH MAJOR 'ADOPT A VET' INITIATIVE

Buffett died Sept. 1, 2023, at the age of 76 years after a battle with cancer.

Buffett's debut album, "Down to Earth," was released in 1970. It was several years later when his breakthrough hit "Margaritaville" from the "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes" album put him on the map.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The relaxing beach tune was the driving force behind a line of "Margaritaville" properties, from stores, restaurants and even resorts.

Now there are over 25 restaurants around the world. Locations in the United States include Cleveland, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, New York City and several Florida spots.

There are also restaurants in Canada, Jamaica and Mexico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to Margaritaville restaurants, there are hotels and resorts in some locations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.