Jimmy Buffett's life in photos
- Jimmy Buffett poses for a photo in the 1970’s.read more
- Singer songwriter Jimmy Buffett signs a contract with ABC/Dunhill Records alongside Don Gant and Don Light in Nashville, Tennessee in March 1973.read more
- Jimmy Buffett performs live on stage at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia on September 20, 1977.read more
- Jimmy Buffett and Jane Slagsvol attend 17th Annual Rita Hayworth Alzheimer's Benefit Gala at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City on October 9, 2001.read more
- Winners Jimmy Buffett and Alan Jackson accept their awards for Vocal Event Of The Year Award for the song "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere" at the 37th Annual CMA Awards in Los Angeles, California on May 22, 2002.read more
- Jimmy Buffet performs on stage in Chicago, Illinois on April 6, 1983.read more
- Jimmy Buffett and members of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team appear during the grand opening celebration for the Margaritaville Casino at Flamingo Las Vegas October 14, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The casino set the Guinness World Records title for largest gallon beverage with an 8,500-gallon, two-story Margarita named "Lucky Rita."read more
- Universal Studios Hollywood toasted the arrival of Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant to Universal CityWalk, with an exciting performance by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band in Los Angeles, Californi on March 30, 2017.read more
- Jimmy Buffett attends and give a Commencement Speech At University Of Miami at BankUnited Center in Coral Gables, Florida on May 8, 2015.read more
- Jimmy Buffett performs during the opening of the Margaritaville Resort Times Square in New York, U.S., on Thursday, June 10, 2021.read more
- Jimmy Buffett with the cast and creative team during the Press Sneak Peak for the Jimmy Buffett Broadway Musical 'Escape to Margaritaville' in New York City on February 14, 2018 at the Marquis Theatre.read more
- Jimmy Buffett performs during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 29, 2018.read more
