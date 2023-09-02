Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    12 Images

    Jimmy Buffett's life in photos

    Start Slideshow
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
    Jimmy Buffett poses for a photo in the 1970’s. 
    read more
    Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
    Singer songwriter Jimmy Buffett signs a contract with ABC/Dunhill Records alongside Don Gant and Don Light in Nashville, Tennessee in March 1973. 
    read more
    Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
    Jimmy Buffett performs live on stage at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia on September 20, 1977. 
    read more
    Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
    Jimmy Buffett and Jane Slagsvol attend 17th Annual Rita Hayworth Alzheimer's Benefit Gala at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City on October 9, 2001. 
    read more
    Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
    Winners Jimmy Buffett and Alan Jackson accept their awards for Vocal Event Of The Year Award for the song "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere" at the 37th Annual CMA Awards in Los Angeles, California on May 22, 2002. 
    read more
     R. Diamond/WireImage via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
    Jimmy Buffet performs on stage in Chicago, Illinois on April 6, 1983. 
    read more
    Paul Natkin/WireImage via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
    Jimmy Buffett and members of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team appear during the grand opening celebration for the Margaritaville Casino at Flamingo Las Vegas October 14, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The casino set the Guinness World Records title for largest gallon beverage with an 8,500-gallon, two-story Margarita named "Lucky Rita."   
    read more
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Flamingo Las Vegas / Getty Images
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
    Universal Studios Hollywood toasted the arrival of Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant to Universal CityWalk, with an exciting performance by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band in Los Angeles, Californi on March 30, 2017.   
    read more
    Rich Polk/Getty Images for NBC Universal / Getty Images
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
    Jimmy Buffett attends and give a Commencement Speech At University Of Miami at BankUnited Center in Coral Gables, Florida on May 8, 2015. 
    read more
    Johnny Louis/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
    Jimmy Buffett performs during the opening of the Margaritaville Resort Times Square in New York, U.S., on Thursday, June 10, 2021. 
    read more
    Amir Hamja/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
    Jimmy Buffett with the cast and creative team during the Press Sneak Peak for the Jimmy Buffett  Broadway Musical 'Escape to Margaritaville'  in New York City on February 14, 2018 at the Marquis Theatre. 
    read more
    Walter McBride/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
    Jimmy Buffett performs during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 29, 2018.  
    read more
    Erika Goldring/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Published
    12 Images

    Jimmy Buffett's life in photos

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Jimmy Buffett's life in photos
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
  • Jimmy-Buffett-Life-in-Photos
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 12