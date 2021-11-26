Florida mom and python hunter save their car from serpent ahead of Thanksgiving

A mother and son have gone viral for their python removal team-up, which was captured on video and uploaded to TikTok five days before Thanksgiving.

Snake trapper Mike Kimmel, aka Python Cowboy, shared the 29-second clip of him and his mother freeing a long python from a car tire.

While the clip doesn’t reveal how the snake slithered its way into the tire’s barrel, its head is poking out from the rear right wheel.

Kimmel’s mother can be seen bravely pulling the python’s tail on the side where the car’s trunk is while her son works to push the snake’s head through the barrel.

"My hands are greasy," Kimmel’s mother notes as she continues to pull — all while donning an apron and flip-flops.

Onlookers cheer Kimmel and his mom on as they get the snake out from their car and open garage.

"Nice job, Mom," Kimmel says in congratulations. "You’re a freaking natural."

The Python Cowboy team did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Kimmel’s post, however, does joke that their family python removal adventure is just a typical "Thanksgiving in Florida," which included a shrug emoji and #snakesgiving hashtag.

The Python Cowboy team is based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, within Martin County. Burmese pythons have been found in the area, along with other parts of South Florida.

This non-native species is considered invasive and has grown in numbers from accidental or intentional release into the Everglades, according to the South Florida Water Management District.

Kimmel educates his followers on what python trapping and wildlife conservation entail on his Python Cowboy TikTok and YouTube channel.

The video with him and his mom went up on Saturday, Nov. 20 and has been viewed more than 3.6 million times.