Alligator swallows smaller alligator whole in South Carolina: See the video

That’s a hell of a snack.

Most people know to be careful around alligators, as they can be incredibly deadly hunters. It turns out, even other alligators should be careful.

A video filmed in South Carolina shows a large gator eating another, smaller gator. The footage was captured by Taylor Soper, who witnessed the event last week in Murrells Inlet, Fox 13 reports.

Soper had apparently seen the same animal eat a different smaller gator a week before filming this footage. Apparently, it’s not uncommon for alligators to engage in cannibalistic behavior.

In 2016, another video went viral showing gators feasting on each other. At the time, Fox 13 spoke with Florida Fish and Wildlife officer Gary Morse, who described it as "typical alligator behavior."

"Sometimes it can be territorial, but very often alligators are cannibalistic," he said. Morse also explained that male gators tend to be more aggressive during mating season, although they may remain more active than general during any of the warmer month.

When a gator catches a larger animal, it may not immediately try to eat it. Instead, they have been known to drown the animal and then carry it a hidden area. After a week or two, the gator will return and eat the partially decomposed prey.

It’s unclear in this latest footage if that is what the larger gator plans on doing with the smaller one. The fact that it pulls it into its mouth whole, however, would suggest that it’s possible that the larger animal plans on saving its prey for a later date.