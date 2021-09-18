Expand / Collapse search
Fishing
Teen catches giant catfish minutes after doubting her luck, father says

Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for Hannah Truscott, 15, who caught almost 400 pounds in 1 day

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
A 15-year-old girl caught a catfish that exceeded her height on Friday the 13th.

Hannah Truscott went fishing with her father Paul, 51, in Essex County, England, on the superstitious day, according to South West News Service (SWNS).

The pair traveled more than 100 miles from their Derbyshire home to the county’s White Lakes.

Hannah Truscott, 15, went fishing with her father Paul, 51, in Essex County, England. Her father told South West News Service she initially doubted her luck on Friday the 13th due to the superstition around the date.

Hannah Truscott, 15, went fishing with her father Paul, 51, in Essex County, England. Her father told South West News Service she initially doubted her luck on Friday the 13th due to the superstition around the date. (SWNS)

According to the teen’s father, she had doubts about their fishing trip because it was Friday, Aug. 13.

"She didn’t think she’d catch anything because of the date, but I said not everyone can be that unlucky," Truscott reportedly told SWNS.

Hannah Truscott (left) and her dad Paul Truscott (right) hold up her 96-pound, 4-ounce catch. The 15-year-old reportedly caught the giant catfish at the White Lakes in Essex County.

Hannah Truscott (left) and her dad Paul Truscott (right) hold up her 96-pound, 4-ounce catch. The 15-year-old reportedly caught the giant catfish at the White Lakes in Essex County. (SWNS)

Hannah’s first catch of the day was a 96-pound, 4-ounce catfish, which required two sets of hands to hold up its incredibly long body.  

Truscott told SWNS the catch is her "personal best" and beat her last record by 25 pounds.

The scale from Hannah and Paul Truscott's fishing trip on Aug. 13, 2021, shows the first catfish of the day weighed 96 pounds. 

The scale from Hannah and Paul Truscott's fishing trip on Aug. 13, 2021, shows the first catfish of the day weighed 96 pounds.  (SWNS)

"There are men who haven’t caught one over 40 pounds, and they’ve been doing it years," Truscott told the British news agency. "I think she’s had about 23 in the last four years over 40 pounds.''

Hannah went on to catch five more catfish that day, which brought the total weight of her haul to nearly 400 pounds, SWNS reported.

Hannah Truscott has been fishing with her father for almost a decade, according to SWNS.

Hannah Truscott has been fishing with her father for almost a decade, according to SWNS. (SWNS)

Truscott told SWNS he and Hannah first went fishing together when she was around 6 years old. Since then, he said, she’s become a specialist in catching catfish.

"I’ve left her to it and said, ‘I’m not going to help you,’ and over time she’s just mastered it," Truscott told SWNS. "She’s learnt how to hang on, she’s spot on at playing them."

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.