Florida man 'identifies' as British, feels like he's died and gone 'to heaven'

A man originally from Chicago and who today lives in Miami, Florida, loves Britain's culture and weather so much that he jokingly said he now "identifies" as a British man.

The vlogger, who goes by the name Tlo (last name withheld), said he loves all things British — the food, the TV shows and even the weather, according to SWNS.

The man said he adores starting off his days with a "perfectly brewed cuppa" and a "homemade chip butty" (a sandwich filled with thick-cut, deep-fried potatoes) — while watching the British teen sitcom "The Inbetweeners."

Tlo's newfound love of British culture started at the beginning of the year, he said, when his online U.K. followers started suggesting snacks for him to try, SWNS said.

His first dip into British cuisine started with beans and cheese on toast — and he's never looked back, the news agency noted.

"I've been doing YouTube for five years now," he said, "and when I moved to Florida my subscribers started sending me the foods they like and grew up on."

He said that in January, "I started trying the items on TikTok because it just felt like the right thing to do on TikTok — and then it just snowballed from there."

Tlo told SNWS, "Ninety-nine percent of the items I've ever tried were sent to me straight from the U.K. from subscribers."

Tlo said he found a British food store on the outskirts of Miami, to help feed his obsession.

A video shows him exploring the store and sharing his amazement at all the British foods and goods that are available to him.

He said, "I am in the U.K. almost — [a] British marketplace in Florida."

He said he wants to "try a lot of authentic stuff that can't be replicated in the USA."

He added, "I feel like I have almost passed away and [gone] to heaven."

Tlo said he's only visited the shop once but was able to buy enough items to keep him going for several weeks.

Videos show him cooking some Yorkshire puddings, plating a crisp sandwich and making his own fried Mars bar.

He said he still wants to gain a better understanding of British snacks.

He said, "The best things I've had so far are a chip butty, [a] deep-fried Mars bar and tea cakes. A Sunday roast is the one meal I want to try, but it has to be done properly in the U.K."

He also told SNWS, "The worst thing I ever tried was tea biscuits and I'm terrible at making beans and toast."

The man said he's been researching U.K.-themed pubs, bars and stores in the Florida area and is planning on visiting the U.K. soon.

He said, "I have a few things in mind. I want to visit subscribers at their homes and have their favorite meals" — adding that he wants to "try a lot of authentic stuff that can't be replicated in the USA."