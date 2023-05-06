King Charles celebrates coronation at Buckingham Palace
King Charles was officially crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. Charles and Queen Camilla appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the ceremony. The former Prince of Wales immediately ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for a fly-past.
13 other members of the royal family joined them as they waved to a crowd of onlookers. Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children along with Prince Edward and Princess Anne appeared on the balcony.
Notably absent from the balcony were Prince Harry and Prince Andrew. The two have been excluded from the event likely due to their status as non-working members of the royal family.
Prince Harry stepped back from his senior role in the royal family in 2020 along with his wife Meghan Markle. Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles in January 2022, a decision reportedly made by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The event concludes the public coronation day activities for the royal couple. The fly-past included over 60 aircraft. The Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and British Army all participated.
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived back to Buckingham Palace following Saturday's coronation ceremony.
The royal couple traveled to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, which was last used at the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. The coach was built in 1760 and has been used for coronations since 1831.
Onlookers cheered as King Charles and Queen Camilla passed by on their way to Buckingham. They followed the same 1.42 mile route they took to Westminster Abbey earlier Saturday. Over 4,000 servicemembers participated in the procession.
Queen Elizabeth's procession following her coronation in 1953 took two hours and followed a 5-mile route.
After arriving at Buckingham Palace, King Charles III and Camilla received a royal salute on the West Terrace of the palace's garden. The royals will conclude the coronation activities on the balcony for a flypast.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are on their way back to Buckingham Palace following the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
King Charles was crowned with St. Edward's Crown, which was created in 1661 and was only worn by the king during the ceremony. Queen Camilla was crowned using Queen Mary's Crown.
The procession back to Buckingham Palace will follow the same route, but will be notably bigger. 4,000 military personnel will be featured in the procession.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will ride in the Golden State Coach, which was last used in June 2022 for the Pageant of the Platinum Jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Gold State Coach has been used in coronations since 1831.
King Charles' procession back to Buckingham Palace will be shorter than Queen Elizabeth II's. The late queen's coach traveled five miles after her coronation and lasted for two hours.
King Charles' wife Camilla was crowned Saturday during the coronation ceremony. Her title has changed from The Queen Consort to The Queen following the historic moment.
The queen's coronation began with an anointing, this time done in full view of the audience, both in the abbey and watching at home. She was then presented with the consort's ring, which marries her to the sovereign and to her duty to the people.
The queen was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown and she was presented with the rod and scepter. She was escorted to her throne as Andrew Lloyd Webber's coronation anthem, "Make a Joyful Noise," was sung.
In 1999, Camilla and Charles made their first public appearance together. Then in 2005, the couple said "I do" in a private ceremony.
In February 2022, several months before her death, the late Queen Elizabeth II marked the 70th anniversary of her rule with support for Camilla. At the time, the monarch expressed her "sincere wish" that Charles’ wife should be known as "Queen Consort" when her son succeeds her.
Lori A. Bashian and Tracy Wright contributed to this post.
Prince William honored King Charles III with a spoken vow during Saturday's ceremony.
Following the crowning of King Charles, William kneeled before The King and recited the following vow: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."
Prince William was the only royal family member to have a speaking role during the coronation.
The vow, which is known as the Homage of Royal Blood, are similar to his late grandfather, Prince Philip's vow to Queen Elizabeth. Philip pledged to "liege man of life and limb" to the late queen in 1953.
In a break from royal tradition, the Archbishop of Canterbury invited the public to participate in the Homage of the People. In the past, that role was performed by hereditary dukes and earls at Westminster Abbey during the coronation.
Prince George, his son with wife Kate Middleton, also had a role in the ceremony. The young prince served as King Charles' Page of Honour.
Janelle Ash contributed to this post.
King Charles was crowned after being anointed during Saturday's coronation ceremony.
The king was crowned while seated in the Coronation Chair, holding the Sceptre with Cross in his right, gloved hand and the Sceptre with Dove in his left hand. He was crowned with St. Edward's Crown, which was created in 1661 and will only be worn during the ceremony.
After the crown was placed on his head, the bells at Westminster Abbey rang for two minutes. King Charles was then escorted from the Coronation Chair to the throne.
Before the crowning, King Charles was presented with the coronation regalia.
He was first presented with the spurs, which "symbolize knighthood," followed by the Sword of Offering; two armills made of gold, known as "bracelets of sincerity and wisdom;" the Coronation Orb, "symbolising the Christian world" with three sides representing the three continents known during medieval times; and the Sovereign’s Ring, representing commitment and is not worn during the ceremony.
Charles then was presented with the coronation glove, the same one his mother wore during her coronation, representing him as advocate and challenger for the protection of the people. He was then given the sovereign’s sceptre with cross that represents "the sovereign's temporal power," and the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove, which represents "the sovereign’s spiritual role."
Lori A. Bashian contributed to this post.
King Charles was anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury during his coronation ceremony on Saturday.
The archbishop used the coronation spoon and specially made coronation oil to anoint the king on his hands, breast and head. Buckingham Palace explained new oil was created for this ceremony specifically from the Mount of Olives, the burial place of King Charles' grandmother, Princess Alice of Battenberg.
The anointing of King Charles is a nod to the Old Testament. The traditional practice was used to show that the king is appointed by God.
Charles' anointing happened out of sight, while Queen Elizabeth II was anointed underneath a canopy. Three screens were brought out to cover the king from view while the tradition took place.
King Charles' wife will be anointed underneath a canopy. Camilla's grandchildren will hold the canopy over the queen's head while she is being anointed, according to a report. This is a move that breaks from royal tradition and acknowledges Charles and Camilla's blended family.
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at Westminster Abbey as the Prince of Wales prepares for his big role in King Charles' coronation.
Prince William and his wife, the Princess of Wales, were flanked by their two children; Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince George accompanied King Charles into the church as he is serving as a Page of Honour to the king.
Prince William is the only royal family member to have a speaking role in King Charles' coronation ceremony.
Born William Arthur Philip Louis, he is the Duke of Cambridge and the first in the line of succession to the throne. He is the first son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana.
Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011 in a highly televised wedding at Westminster Abbey in London, watched by nearly 40 million people in the UK and tens of millions more around the world.
King Charles' grandchildren were photographed arriving to Saturday's coronation.
Prince George, who has a role in the historic ceremony, was spotted outside Westminster Abbey before accompanying his grandfather inside. Prince George, the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is serving as one of four Pages of Honour for King Charles.
Prince George is second in line to the throne behind his father, the Prince of Wales.
Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache will also be included in the King's Pages of Honour. The Queen Consort’s Pages of Honour will be Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes, and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, in addition to her great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.
Prince William also has a role in the coronation ceremony. He is the only royal family member to speak during the service.
Princess Charlotte was also spotted making an appearance outside Westminster Abbey as she arrived in a black car.
Tracy Wright contributed to this report.
King Charles' coronation began at Westminster Abbey.
Charles and Camilla traveled in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. The king traveled to the church by a procession including over 200 servicemen. The route was 1.42 miles.
King Charles’ coronation will be paid for by the British taxpayers. The event is expected to cost somewhere around £100 million ($125 million), according to Time magazine.
The ceremony itself is expected to last roughly two hours and over 2,000 guests will be in attendance, Buckingham Palace previously revealed. The former Prince of Wales ascended the throne in September after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died September 2022 after serving her country 70 years. She was the longest-serving monarch in British history, making Charles the longest-serving heir apparent.
Although he has been acting as king for a few months already, he will officially be crowned Saturday during the first coronation since Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953.
Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey on Saturday for his father's coronation flanked by his cousins. The Duke of Sussex is attending the ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle, Buckingham Palace previously confirmed.
"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th," the palace shared. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t comment on the matter.
While there are three days of events surrounding the coronation, the 38-year-old is not expected to attend any other outings aside from the crowning ceremony. A friend of the prince told People magazine that Harry wanted to be at the service to support his father during an important moment in his life.
The couple were most recently with the rest of the British royal family in the U.K. for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away in September of last year at age 96.
Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this post.
King Charles' wife Camilla's title officially became The Queen ahead of Saturday's coronation.
The royal family updated the website changing Camilla's Queen Consort title just hours before the ceremony was set to start.
King Charles allegedly rallied for years to ensure that his beloved wife, Camilla, would be recognized as queen. The claim was made by Christopher Anderson, author of "The King: The Life of Charles III," for which he spoke to numerous insiders about Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son.
"For the past 18 years, I've been telling people that Camilla would be queen… as Charles pledged when he convinced Queen Elizabeth to allow him to marry his longtime mistress in 2005, and not ‘queen consort,’ which is a title that has never really existed," Andersen claimed to Fox News Digital. "The wife of the king is of course his consort, but she is also, simply, the queen."
"I've never ceased to be amazed at how gullible both the British press and public were on this issue," Andersen insisted. "Charles never intended to keep his promise to the British people, who have always kept a special place in their hearts for the woman who they felt was robbed of the title – Princess Diana."
Camilla became Queen Consort on September 8, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this post.
King Charles and Camilla began the journey to Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony around 10:20 a.m. London time.
Queen Elizabeth II was the last person to be crowned in England. Her coronation took place on June 2, 1953, with over 8,000 guests attending. The 1953 coronation was the first to be televised, at the request of the 27-year-old queen.
The couple will travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach pulled by eight grey horses. The 18 foot coach has a heating system, lighting and air conditioning.
King Charles' procession to Westminster Abbey features over 200 service members. The route is roughly 1.42 miles long. Charles and Camilla will travel down the Mall and pass through the Admiralty Arch before heading to Westminster Abbey.
The route is lined with British citizens who cheered as King Charles and Camilla passed by in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.
Prince Andrew arrived at Westminster Abbey on Saturday ahead of King Charles' coronation.
King Charles III’s coronation ceremony will begin at 11a.m. local time and last about two hours before the king and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey. About 2,000 guests will attend the event. The royal family will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to conclude Saturday’s activities.
Andrew will not appear on the balcony after stepping back from his royal duties and being stripped of his military title.
"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," a statement from Buckingham Palace read at the time. "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska was spotted walking into Westminster Abbey with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal Saturday morning ahead of King Charles III’s coronation.
The U.K., along with the U.S., has been a strong ally with Ukraine following Russia’s invasion more than a year ago and has given more than 2 billion pounds in military support.
The king also hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace earlier this year.
As guests start to arrive for King Charles III's coronation, it's been reported that one attendee -- Prince Harry -- will have no interaction with his immediate family members when he attends, according to Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell.
In a recent interview on GB News, Burrell said he believes that Princess Diana's youngest son will be seated "10 rows back" at his father's coronation and won't "even see" Charles or his brother Prince William during the event. "He's coming to show face," Burrell told the outlet. "He's coming to put his foot in the door. He's coming because his father wants him to be there."
Burrell, 64, served in Diana's household from 1987 until her death at the age of 36 in August 1997.
Ashley Hume contributed to this post.
First lady Jill Biden, who is attending the coronation in place of her husband President Biden, was seen arriving at the Westminster Abbey Saturday morning.
The first lady was among the 2,000 invited guests that include heads of state, royalty, celebrities like Emma Thompson and Katy Perry and other members of the community. The first lady was accompanied by her granddaughter, Hunter Biden's daughter Finnegan Biden, as they entered the London cathedral.
The pair appeared to coordinate their outfits in a nod to the Ukrainian flag; Jill Biden, dressed entirely in blue, and Finnegan Biden, dressed entirely in yellow.
President Joe Biden is following precedent in not going as no U.S. president has ever attended a British coronation.
Biden later tweeted his congratulations to the king writing, "Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples."
Lauryn Overhultz and Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.
The royal family shared a video Saturday morning on Twitter that showed not only the pomp and pageantry that will mark King Charles III’s coronation but also the precision and care that goes into it – when it comes to its horses.
“The final preparations…” the tweet said along with a video showing a royal horse having a meal before being dressed in royal finery for its big coronation moment.
Of course, the royal family will be joining King Charles III and Queen Camilla in seeing them crowned.
Prince William and Prince George both have traditional roles in the ceremony. Prince William will give a vow to King Charles III while Prince George will serve as a Page of Honour.
Meanwhile, William and Kate's other children -- Princess Charlotte, who turned eight years old on May 2, and her younger brother, Prince Louis -- do not have roles in Saturday's coronation.
Janelle Ash contributed to this post.
Prince William and Kate Middleton tweeted a celebratory post that said "Today's the day!" on the morning of his father King Charles III's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
The tweet from their official Prince and Princess of Wales account included an upbeat video that showed Britons and other royal fans getting ready to celebrate the king.
Prince William will "tolerate" Prince Harry as they both attend the coronation, a royal expert told Fox News Digital.
"William, without a doubt, was the most hurt by Harry's actions," Kinsey Schofield, the host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, explained. "The two have not spoken since the queen's funeral. And certainly not since the Netflix series or book. And despite Harry telling media outlets that he would only attend the coronation if his family received an apology... my sources say that no such apology has happened in private."
"Both William and [his wife] Catherine will tolerate Harry's presence because, despite the bad blood and betrayal, there is a deep love for him in both of them," Schofield continued. "The same could not be said for Meghan. I think William and Catherine would have had a much harder time navigating Meghan’s presence."
Prince Harry will attend the coronation while his wife Meghan Markle stays behind in California to celebrate their son's fourth birthday.
King Charles waved to crowds as he headed to Buckingham Palace Saturday morning ahead of the coronation at Westminster Abbey.
On May 6, Camilla will be crowned alongside King Charles at London's Westminster Abbey – but many others could have been queen.
Once upon a time, the former Prince Charles was the world’s most eligible bachelor and was nicknamed the "Playboy Prince" for his lengthy dating history. Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, the heir to the throne, was on the hunt for an eligible bride and gave himself a deadline of age 30 to find his future queen. He missed his target by two years, but it wasn't for lack of trying. He reportedly romanced at least 20 women coined "Charlie’s Angels."
Before Princess Diana, Charles dated Lucia Santa Cruz, Lady Sarah Spencer and more.
Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this post.
Huge crowds of royal fans have packed the coronation route to capacity just hours before King Charles III’s coronation is expected to start at Westminster Abbey at 11 a.m. London time.
Some people even spent the night along the route in order to get a prime spot to possibly get a glimpse of Charles and Camilla, the queen consort as they head to and from the ceremony, Between Buckingham Palace and the abbey.
Even a little light rain didn’t dampen the spirits of those ready for the event.
As far as invitations to the coronation, about 2,000 guests were invited to the May 6 ceremony. However, King Charles’ coronation intimate guest list includes notable snubs.
Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson didn’t receive an invitation to King Charles’ coronation. She explained she “couldn’t have it both ways” during an appearance on “Good Morning Britain” as she’s divorced from the Duke of York.
The late Prince Philip's cousin, Lady Pamela Hicks, was also left off the list. She served as one of Queen Elizabeth II's bridesmaids.
Lionel Richie, Emma Thompson and Katy Perry were among the celebrities seen arriving at Westminster Abbey Saturday morning ahead of King Charles III's coronation.
They were among a comparatively slimmed down guest list of 2,000 people that will include members of the community. Queen Elizabeth II had 8,000 guests at her 1953 coronation.
Both Perry and Richie are performing at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle.
Crowds have packed the streets of London in the hopes of getting a glimpse of the king and Camilla, the queen consort, later as they make their way to and from the coronation just before 11 a.m. London time.
The streets are already full of excited pomp with royal soldiers making their way down the coronation route.
The coronation will last about two hours once the king and queen consort have arrived at Westminster Abbey and several royal family members are expected to to take part in the ceremony.
