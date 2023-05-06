King Charles celebrates coronation at Buckingham Palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla appear on Buckingham Palace balcony for fly-past

King Charles III and Queen Camilla appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for a fly-past.

13 other members of the royal family joined them as they waved to a crowd of onlookers. Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children along with Prince Edward and Princess Anne appeared on the balcony.

Notably absent from the balcony were Prince Harry and Prince Andrew. The two have been excluded from the event likely due to their status as non-working members of the royal family.

Prince Harry stepped back from his senior role in the royal family in 2020 along with his wife Meghan Markle. Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles in January 2022, a decision reportedly made by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The event concludes the public coronation day activities for the royal couple. The fly-past included over 60 aircraft. The Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and British Army all participated.