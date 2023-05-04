British teen produces his own news show from bedroom, now heads to King Charles' coronation

A 13-year-old from London is taking his news anchor skills on the road to cover King Charles III’s coronation.

Hugh Murphy is a teenager from Enfield, London, who has been producing a daily newscast from his bedroom for the last two years, SWNS reported.

Murphy grew up watching "Good Morning Britain" and Sky News — leading him to want to produce his own news show.

When Murphy isn’t doing schoolwork, he’s writing, filming and editing himself right from the comfort of his own home, he told SWNS.

"It takes a lot of work — it takes me four hours to make a 10-minute broadcast," he said.

Murphy’s love for news and politics began during the pandemic, when he was often watching broadcasts for updates on the virus.

At first, Murphy said he was producing a "good news" newspaper for his neighbors.

Later, he developed it into a full newscast.

Murphy saved his money to get a camera, a tripod and a teleprompter — all key pieces of equipment to make his daily show, he noted.

Murphy isn’t one to stay in one place, however; he has gone out on location to cover local news as well.

His upcoming adventure will be one of his biggest yet: King Charles III’s coronation.

Murphy will be traveling to London to cover the coronation for his show and hopes to honor the King as best he can.

"When I get home after the coronation, I want to watch it all back and be proud of my coverage," he said to SWNS.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Murphy and his mom, Nicola, went to visit the Queen while her body was lying in state, SWNS said.

The two spent over 12 hours waiting and over 3,000 people watched his broadcast, he told the news agency.

Mom Nicola is proud of her son, and proud that he has learned so much about this profession on his own, she told SWNS.

"Once he gets an idea in his head, he does pursue it," she said.

"It’s already like a job for him … It’s his passion."