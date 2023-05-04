Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

British teen produces his own news show from bedroom, now heads to King Charles' coronation

Hugh Murphy, 13, fell in love with broadcasting while watching the news during the COVID pandemic

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
A 13-year-old from London is taking his news anchor skills on the road to cover King Charles III’s coronation. 

Hugh Murphy is a teenager from Enfield, London, who has been producing a daily newscast from his bedroom for the last two years, SWNS reported. 

Murphy grew up watching "Good Morning Britain" and Sky News — leading him to want to produce his own news show. 

When Murphy isn’t doing schoolwork, he’s writing, filming and editing himself right from the comfort of his own home, he told SWNS.

"It takes a lot of work — it takes me four hours to make a 10-minute broadcast," he said. 

British school boy news anchor

Murphy fell in love with broadcasting during the pandemic, when he was watching a lot of news to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 information, he said. (SWNS)

Murphy’s love for news and politics began during the pandemic, when he was often watching broadcasts for updates on the virus. 

At first, Murphy said he was producing a "good news" newspaper for his neighbors.

Later, he developed it into a full newscast. 

Murphy saved his money to get a camera, a tripod and a teleprompter — all key pieces of equipment to make his daily show, he noted.

British news anchor kid

Murphy and his mom went to London to wait in line to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state; he said the 12 hours he spent was worth it in the name of journalism.  (SWNS)

Murphy isn’t one to stay in one place, however; he has gone out on location to cover local news as well. 

His upcoming adventure will be one of his biggest yet: King Charles III’s coronation. 

Murphy will be traveling to London to cover the coronation for his show and hopes to honor the King as best he can. 

British news anchor boy

Murphy said he gets great comments from viewers and spends nearly four hours a day working on his 10-minute broadcast.  (SWNS)

"When I get home after the coronation, I want to watch it all back and be proud of my coverage," he said to SWNS.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Murphy and his mom, Nicola, went to visit the Queen while her body was lying in state, SWNS said.

The two spent over 12 hours waiting and over 3,000 people watched his broadcast, he told the news agency.

British school boy news anchor

Hugh Murphy is a 13-year-old boy from London who is working to produce daily broadcasts while juggling his school work.  (SWNS)

Mom Nicola is proud of her son, and proud that he has learned so much about this profession on his own, she told SWNS.

"Once he gets an idea in his head, he does pursue it," she said. 

"It’s already like a job for him … It’s his passion."

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 