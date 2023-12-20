Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Florida doctor's viral warning about the Christmas presents that parents should avoid buying for kids

Emergency room doctor advises parents against buying these 5 items for kids

By Gretchen Eichenberg Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Last-minute Christmas gift shoppers beware, as a Florida doctor is sharing the toy items that are on her naughty list every holiday giving season.

In an Instagram Reel viewed by 8.1 million users, Meghan Martin, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, revealed what she says are "the top 5 Christmas gifts that can land your kid in the ER."

Martin also went viral in March when she issued a BBQ grill brush warning on TikTok after a child swallowed a bristle and had to be taken to the emergency room.

FLORIDA DOCTOR ISSUES VIRAL BBQ GRILL BRUSH WARNING ON TIKTOK AFTER CHILD'S VISIT TO HER EMERGENCY ROOM

Read on for Martin's list of holiday gifts that should not be placed under your tree this year.

Here are her five. 

gifts to avoid tri split

There are some Christmas gifts that parents should avoid purchasing this holiday season, according to Meghan Martin, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. (iStock/Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital/iStock)

1. Button batteries

"There are fatalities every year, unfortunately, from button batteries," said Martin, who is also a mom of kids who are in elementary school and middle school.

The button batteries, she said, are "secured with these little cheap screws, and they can easily come open … They do all the time," Martin said of the toys that expose the button batteries.

Meghan Martin MD

Meghan Martin, M.D., Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Pediatric Emergency Medicine, shared items to avoid giving kids this holiday season. (Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital)

Lots of toys and ordinary household items are powered by button batteries, also called coin batteries and watch batteries. 

They are small, single-cell batteries shaped like cylinders that are usually about 5 to 25 mm in diameter and 1 to 6 mm high — and because of their size and shape, they are a choking hazard.

YOU COULD GET IN BIG TROUBLE FOR THROWING THESE ITEMS IN TRASH

"These are hard in some cases to get completely rid of," Martin said. 

"But obviously, especially with young kids and even sometimes pets, they are something to keep a close eye on just because they do have such a great potential for injury."

-Button cell batteries

Button batteries are a major choking hazard for small children, so avoid switching out any batteries around your young kids. (iStock)

Choking isn’t the only potential danger present by these small batteries, Martin said. 

If button batteries are swallowed and get stuck in the esophagus, they can cause significant tissue injury in the esophagus and also in the airway.

CABBAGE PATCH KIDS, TICKLE ME ELMO, FURBIES AND MORE: CHRISTMAS TOY GIFTS THAT MADE PARENTS SCRAMBLE

"It can happen very quickly," Martin said. 

"You can start having tissue damage within about 15 minutes. Within a couple of hours, it can go all the way through the esophagus into major blood vessels from the esophagus into the airway. This can be life-threatening — and even if you figure it out, sometimes it can be too late," she said.

button batteries

Some holiday presents that require button batteries include stuffed animals and books that play music. (iStock)

One popular Christmas gift that potentially includes button batteries, Martin said, are noise-making books, small stuffed animals that move and talk, and many other toys.

"With these toys, make sure you know what's in them. And if you're able to get them out of your house — if you don't like that book anyway — just get it out of your house and don't have that risk available." 

TEDDY BEAR QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THE POPULAR CHILDREN'S TOY?

One of the things to do if a child may have ingested a button battery, Martin said, is give small sips of honey on the way to the hospital, as long as the child is over 12 months old. 

Woman hand holding a button battery with the forefinger

If your child swallows a battery of this size and he or she is over 12 months of age, a sip of honey as you head to the hospital is advised, said a pediatric emergency medicine physician. (iStock)

"It helps to coat the button battery," Martin said. 

"It decreases the contact between the battery and the tissue and so it decreases the injury until you can get the battery out," she added.

2. Water beads

Water beads contain superabsorbent polymers that can expand to hundreds of times their original size after exposure to water, according to the National Poison Control Center.

WISCONSIN MOM CALLS FOR CHANGE AFTER HER 10-MONTH-OLD DAUGHTER DIES FROM SWALLOWING A WATER BEAD

These beads, which are often sold as sensory toys for children, are a choking hazard and can cause life-threatening intestinal blockage if swallowed.

Multicolored water beads

Water beads are another thing to avoid around little ones because they're a major choking hazard and can cause life-threatening intestinal blockage if swallowed, according to experts. (iStock)

"Water beads can be choking hazards if they're kind of expanded," Martin said. 

"But if they're not expanded and they're ingested, they can swell in the GI tract and cause things like obstructions or something called an intussusception," she said, adding that there have been fatalities associated with kids swallowing water beads.

MAINE MOM RAISES THE ALARM AFTER HER BABY DAUGHTER NEARLY DIES FROM SWALLOWING A WATER BEAD

Intussusception is a serious condition in which part of the intestine slides into an adjacent part of the intestine, according to Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minnesota.

Multicolored water beads

It's difficult for medical professionals to detect a water bead inside the body because "it's the same density as the rest of the tissue." (iStock)

Martin said sometimes doctors can't detect swallowed water beads because the product is the same density as the rest of the tissue.

"A lot of times we just have to go in surgically and kind of explore the intestines and see what's going on," she said. "So these can be very dangerous for lots of reasons."

BABY IN PENNSYLVANIA ON ROAD TO RECOVERY AFTER SWALLOWING TWO WATER BEADS: 'NOT WORTH THE RISK'

Though the polymers used to fill water beds are listed as nontoxic, Martin said parents cannot be too cautious here. 

"I think the obstruction is definitely a concern," Martin said, "but also there is that potential that these are not necessarily regulated with what polymer they are using. So there is the potential of it being toxic."

Colored balls of hydrogel touch children's hands. Sensory sensations

Water beads are a choking hazard, experts say. Also, water beads may be toxic, since the polymer used is not necessarily regulated. (iStock)

3. Electric scooters and hoverboards

Motorized vehicles, such as scooters, are a no-go for Martin.

NYC DAYCARE FIRE THAT INJURED 18 KIDS REPORTEDLY CAUSED BY ELECTRIC SCOOTER

"We're giving kids the power to kind of go fast and we know that kids don't always make the best decisions," Martin said.

Helmets do decrease the risk of injury, she said, but a lot of the injuries she sees are to the face, which isn't protected by the helmet, and also to the forearms and elbows. 

Boys stands on the black gyro scooter outdoors

Motorized vehicles like hoverboards and electric scooters are another major gift that parents may want to avoid giving their kids, according to Martin. (iStock)

"So a helmet does help with head protection, but it doesn't fully eliminate the risk of injury," Martin said.

HOVERBOARD EXPLODES IN UTAH FAMILY'S HOME, VIDEO SHOWS

Martin said she’s a "big fan" of kid-powered things, but that electric- and gas-powered things for kids are quite a bit lower on her list of safe things. 

Woman riding electric kick scooter outdoors at sunset, closeup.

Fractured forearms and head injuries are a direct result of motorized and electric vehicles, said a pediatric emergency medicine physician. (iStock)

"Same thing with hoverboards," Martin said. "They can get going a little bit fast. We see so many kids fall on these, especially right after Christmas when everyone's using their new toys."

A lot of the injuries Martin sees are forearm fractures, elbow injuries and occasionally head injuries, too.

HEAD INJURY ASSOCIATED WITH DOUBLED MORTALITY RATE, 30-YEAR STUDY REVEALS

Martin said parents are also at risk when trying out their child’s new motorized toys.

"We see a lot of parents say, ‘Oh my gosh, I tried to pretend I was a kid and I fell on my butt on the hoverboard,'" Martin said.

Electric scooter accident - girl suffering of pain after knee injury

Parents should also be warned about the power behind these "toys" because kids are not the only ones who can get hurt. (iStock)

4. Trampolines 

"Trampolines can be really fun," Martin said. 

"But there are a lot of risks associated with them and a lot of the injuries that we see in the emergency department are pretty common trampoline injuries." 

Martin said most trampoline injuries occur in the lower extremities, to the lower leg, the tibia, fibula or the upper part just below the knee. 

"We actually named a fracture a ‘trampoline fracture’ because we see it so commonly associated with trampolines," Martin said. 

Boy And Girl Having Fun Playing In Garden Bouncing On Trampoline

There is a fracture that doctors call the "trampoline fracture" because it is commonly associated with trampoline accidents. (iStock)

The risk goes up, Martin said, when kids are on a trampoline with an adult. 

"When there are two people bouncing, the kid kind of gets double bounced," Martin said. 

HEAD INJURY ASSOCIATED WITH DOUBLED MORTALITY RATE, 30-YEAR STUDY REVEALS

"But we do see kids absolutely get hurt even when they're on trampolines by themselves." 

Head and neck injuries are also a concern.

Little kids bouncing off the trampoline taut

Parents may want to look into homeowners insurance if they plan on purchasing a trampoline. "A lot of people are not able to have trampolines, or they will get dropped by their homeowners insurance," said an expert.  (iStock)

"I actually saw a sternal fracture from a trampoline a couple of years ago," Martin said. 

"I hurt my own back on a trampoline when I was 13, so I might be holding a little bit of a grudge. So for my family, we've chosen to avoid them as best as possible." 

"Most of the injuries actually happen on the trampoline itself, not actually from falling off," she said. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"So using the net or putting it in the ground really is kind of a false sense of security." 

Little boy holding his knee in pain while jumping on trampoline.

While nets may seem to be a form of protection, they actually serve as a "false sense of security." (iStock)

5. Magnets 

Martin said toys that include small magnets, like magnetic blocks or tiles, are to be avoided.

"It's important to realize that these little magnets can be dangerous, especially when they're swallowed together," she said.

THESE ARE SOME OF THE STRANGE OBJECTS THAT GET STUCK IN PEOPLE'S BODIES, ACCORDING TO CDC DATA

When magnets are swallowed separately, they will find their way together even on the inside of the body, said Martin. 

Abstract with small steel balls

Magnets can be dangerous around kids because they can create holes in the stomach and intestine if they're swallowed. (iStock)

"That can be dangerous because it can create holes in the stomach and the intestine," Martin said. 

"Those are not places you want holes."

Martin’s 'nice list'

"We're choosing things that allow them to be creative," Martin said of the gifts she's giving her own kids this year.

"My younger one is getting dolls and Barbies, things that she can play with quietly by herself."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Martin’s older kids are getting shoes and clothes, and some are getting non-motorized bicycles and scooters. 

They're also getting soccer accessories.

"It’s about getting outside and getting moving," she said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Gretchen Eichenberg is a contributing reporter for Fox News Digital.