Hoverboard explodes in Utah family's home, video shows

An exploding hoverboard has prompted a mom in Utah to warn others of the importance of having a fire extinguisher.

Tamilisa Miner, from Lehi, Utah, posted a video on Facebook showing the moment her family’s hoverboard burst into flames last month.

When the clip starts, the hoverboard is already smoking heavily in what appears to be a hallway. Miner is stepping away from the device. The video also shows a young boy standing in the room, crying.

A young girl runs into the room for a moment, then runs through the hallway past the smoking hoverboard. The boy follows the girl, but the moment he’s beside the hoverboard, it bursts into flames.

Miner, who appears to be wearing oven mitts, pushes the hoverboard away from the wall where it was apparently charging, before the device has another burst and a piece flies across the room in flames.

Miner then uses the oven mitts to pick up the piece of the device and to put the smaller flame out just before the 20-second clip ends.

In a Facebook post, Miner warned other people to make sure that they have a fire extinguisher.

"Dear everyone in the world. A fire extinguisher saved my home today and possibly lives too," Miner wrote. "Do you have one? Or two or three? Do you know where they are? Do you know how to use them?"

Miner also explained the situation more fully in her post, saying that the family must have let the hoverboard charge too long, which appears to have caused the explosion.

"Battery cells shot out like shrapnel starting smaller fires," Miner wrote. "Then the kids chair caught fire, the kitchen rug, and my panicked mind didn't know when to stop and give up, or to keep fighting. I didn't even think about grabbing one of our fire extinguishers until Craig rushed in with one!"

"We are extremely lucky that we were awake (barely), that Craig had returned home at 4am from a trip and was late for leaving to work this morning," Miner added in her post. "Everyone is a little shaken up but fine. I tripped over chairs rushing a smoldering battery to the rocks outside."

She went on to say how thankful she was that everyone was alright.

"We are extremely grateful for our safety, great family and neighbors, insurance, our home, and the incredible timing," she wrote. "Seconds before, I was upstairs. Minutes before, we were in bed from the late night. If it was in the garage we wouldn't have known. During the night, heaven help us."

On its website, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns people to only charge their hoverboards while they’re present to watch it and to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes.

According to the agency, there have been "more than 250 hoverboard incidents related to fires or overheating since 2015."