Head injury associated with doubled mortality rate, 30-year study reveals

New research shows head injury is directly related to increased mortality rates.

The 30-year study revealed that adults who suffered a head injury had two (2.21) times the rate of mortality than those who did not, according to research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

The study, published by JAMA Neurology on Jan. 23, also found that mortality rates among those with moderate to severe head injuries were almost three (2.87) times higher.

NEW YORK POLAR PLUNGE GROUP DIVES INTO ‘LIFE-CHANGING’ COLD WATER THERAPY: ‘NEVER FELT BETTER’

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel considered this an "important study," in a statement he sent to Fox News Digital, as it followed 13,000 subjects over three decades.

"The implications are that once you have a head injury (or if you are prone to one), your ability to function is compromised — putting you more at [risk] of life-threatening events," said Siegel, a professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City.

These events can include an increased likelihood of taking falls or experiencing other co-morbidities that are likely to go unnoticed or untreated.

Siegel added that patients are also more likely not to take medication or advocate for themselves.

NEW COVID OMICRON SUBVARIANT XBB.1.5 IS ‘SPREADING LIKE WILDFIRE’ IN US: HEALTH EXPERTS REVEAL WHY

More than 23 million adults in the U.S. over the age of 40 have reported experiencing a head injury with a loss of consciousness, according to medicalxpress.com.

Head injury can occur in multiple ways, including from unintentional falls, vehicle crashes and sports injuries.

KIDS AND OBESITY: NEW GUIDELINES RELEASED TO EVALUATE AND TREAT CHILDHOOD, ADOLESCENT WEIGHT ISSUES

It’s also been linked to long-term health conditions such as late-onset epilepsy, dementia and stroke, the website wrote in a report.

The study specifically investigated head injury patients — from 1987 to 2019 — who are community-dwelling, meaning not hospitalized or in nursing homes.

During the study period, 18.4% of patients reported experiencing one or more head injuries, while 12.4% of injuries were considered moderate or severe.

SESAME ALLERGY MOMS SOUND OFF ABOUT SHORTCUTS ON FDA GUIDELINES: ‘THREATENING THE LIVES OF OUR KIDS’

The median period between injury and death was 4.7 years, medicalxpress.com reported.

Researchers also looked into the specific causes of death among participants, which most commonly were cancers, cardiovascular disease and neurologic disorders.

Two-thirds of these neurologic disorder deaths were caused by neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

The findings emphasize the ongoing need for head injury prevention strategies, according to the study.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Siegel said this includes effective protection such as seatbelts, as well as "comfortable" helmets that are not projectiles.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"Too many cyclists forget to wear their helmets," he added.