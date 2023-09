Teddy bear quiz! How well do you know the popular children's toy?

Teddy bears are considered some of the most popular children's toys.

Since its creation, the stuffed animal has become a staple in households all around the world.

National Teddy Bear Day is Saturday, September 9 — and here's a quiz that celebrates the beloved and cuddly item.

How well do you know these facts about the stuffed animal and more?

Test your knowledge in this fun lifestyle quiz!

The teddy bear was originally invented after a bear-hunting trip — which U.S. president neglected to locate and shoot a single bear? John Adams

Theodore Roosevelt

Abraham Lincoln

George Washington The teddy bear originally appeared in a satirical cartoon about the refusal to shoot a bear — true or false? True

False The original stuffed teddy bear was created by the owner of what type of store in Brooklyn, New York? Antique store

Clothing store

Candy store

Toy store The infamous hunting trip that began the teddy bear fascination occurred in what year? 1798

1864

1902

1905 The original teddy bear is on display today in which museum? American Museum of Natural History, New York, NY

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY

The Getty Center, Los Angeles, California

Smithsonian National Museum of American History, Washington, D.C. Care Bears were originally made as characters on cards — true or false? True

False In what year did the Care Bear brand launch in New York? 1982

1990

1994

2000 The creator of Build-A-Bear workshop, Maxine Clark, had what official title at the company? Chief Operating Officer

Chief Building Officer

Chief Bear Officer

Chief Executive Bear Where is Paddington the bear known to live? Paris, France

London, England

Barcelona, Spain

Seattle, Washington Winnie the Pooh was created after a real bear — true or false? True

False What color is Winnie the Pooh’s famous shirt? Yellow

Red

Orange

Blue Where were Vermont Teddy Bear items originally sold in 1981 after being made in a garage? A garage

A truck

A cart

A storefront Fozzie Bear is a popular teddy bear from which sketch comedy TV show? "The Muppet Show"

"Sesame Street"

"Magic School Bus"

"Barney & Friends" What was the name of the fictional park that Yogi Bear roamed? Jellystone National Park

Rocky Bear National Park

Lion National Park

Smoky Bear National Park The 2012 movie "Ted" featured a teddy bear owned by which actor? Matt Damon

Mark Wahlberg

Zac Efron

Brad Pitt





