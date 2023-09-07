Teddy bear quiz! How well do you know the popular children's toy?

Teddy bears are considered some of the most popular children's toys.

Since its creation, the stuffed animal has become a staple in households all around the world.

National Teddy Bear Day is Saturday, September 9 — and here's a quiz that celebrates the beloved and cuddly item.

How well do you know these facts about the stuffed animal and more?

Test your knowledge in this fun lifestyle quiz!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The teddy bear was originally invented after a bear-hunting trip — which U.S. president neglected to locate and shoot a single bear?</h3> <ul> <li>John Adams</li> <li>Theodore Roosevelt</li> <li>Abraham Lincoln</li> <li>George Washington</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The teddy bear originally appeared in a satirical cartoon about the refusal to shoot a bear — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The original stuffed teddy bear was created by the owner of what type of store in Brooklyn, New York?</h3> <ul> <li>Antique store</li> <li>Clothing store</li> <li>Candy store</li> <li>Toy store</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The infamous hunting trip that began the teddy bear fascination occurred in what year?</h3> <ul> <li>1798</li> <li>1864</li> <li>1902</li> <li>1905</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The original teddy bear is on display today in which museum?</h3> <ul> <li>American Museum of Natural History, New York, NY</li> <li>The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY</li> <li>The Getty Center, Los Angeles, California</li> <li>Smithsonian National Museum of American History, Washington, D.C. </li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Care Bears were originally made as characters on cards — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In what year did the Care Bear brand launch in New York?</h3> <ul> <li>1982</li> <li>1990</li> <li>1994</li> <li>2000</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The creator of Build-A-Bear workshop, Maxine Clark, had what official title at the company?</h3> <ul> <li>Chief Operating Officer</li> <li>Chief Building Officer</li> <li>Chief Bear Officer</li> <li>Chief Executive Bear</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Where is Paddington the bear known to live?</h3> <ul> <li>Paris, France</li> <li>London, England</li> <li>Barcelona, Spain</li> <li>Seattle, Washington</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Winnie the Pooh was created after a real bear — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What color is Winnie the Pooh’s famous shirt?</h3> <ul> <li>Yellow</li> <li>Red</li> <li>Orange</li> <li>Blue</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Where were Vermont Teddy Bear items originally sold in 1981 after being made in a garage?</h3> <ul> <li>A garage</li> <li>A truck</li> <li>A cart</li> <li>A storefront</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Fozzie Bear is a popular teddy bear from which sketch comedy TV show?</h3> <ul> <li>"The Muppet Show" </li> <li>"Sesame Street"</li> <li>"Magic School Bus"</li> <li>"Barney & Friends"</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What was the name of the fictional park that Yogi Bear roamed?</h3> <ul> <li>Jellystone National Park</li> <li>Rocky Bear National Park</li> <li>Lion National Park</li> <li>Smoky Bear National Park</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The 2012 movie "Ted" featured a teddy bear owned by which actor?</h3> <ul> <li>Matt Damon</li> <li>Mark Wahlberg</li> <li>Zac Efron</li> <li>Brad Pitt</li> </ul></section>





Mobile app users: Click here to play the quiz!

Have you tried our classic children's book quiz? Check it out here!

What about this dinosaur quiz? Try it here!

To check out more than 75 other quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.