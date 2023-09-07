Expand / Collapse search
Teddy bear quiz! How well do you know the popular children's toy?

On National Teddy Bear Day, September 9, give this a try!

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published

Teddy bears are considered some of the most popular children's toys.

Since its creation, the stuffed animal has become a staple in households all around the world.

National Teddy Bear Day is Saturday, September 9 — and here's a quiz that celebrates the beloved and cuddly item. 

How well do you know these facts about the stuffed animal and more?

Test your knowledge in this fun lifestyle quiz!



Mobile app users: Click here to play the quiz!

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 