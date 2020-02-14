Pregnant model quizzed on how she uses bathroom in skintight bodysuit

A pregnant model is getting grilled online because of her one-piece bodysuit.

Model and maternity wear designer Nicole Trunfio is getting some invasive questions regarding her fashion choices while pregnant.

The 33-year-old Australian mom, who is expecting her second child with husband, American musician Gary Clark Jr., posted a series of photos of her wearing a Bumpsuit — a skintight one-piece bodysuit line founded by Trunfio.

In one of the posts, Trunfio is modeling several colors of the piece with the caption asking her Instagram followers to name the new Bumpsuit style that will be dropping soon. In another post, Trunfio is snapping a selfie of her in the high-neck clingy garment announcing she’s still pregnant.

“We’re still here, no baby yet!” she wrote. “Just more pee samples and the most comfortable piece of clothing in the world @bumpsuit waiting for BB.”

Though many were quick to flood the statuesque beauty with compliments about her physique, there were several who wanted to know how she managed to wear the stretchy bodysuit while pregnant.

“How do you take it off when you want to pee every 10 minutes??” one person asked.

“My thoughts exactly,” one replied to the post. “First thing I also thought!” another seconded.

“How do you pee in it?” another comment wrote.

“Do you have to take the whole suit off to wee?” commented another.

“Looking gorgeous.as ever...one question how to go to bathroom..does one have to totally undress?” one questioned.

“How does one pregnant momma go to the toilet?” posted yet another.

“I want to see what the zip is like! Whether it’d be easy to navigate in and out of,” another asked.

Meanwhile, Trunfio didn't appeared to be bothered by the endless queries.

To her 234,000-plus followers, the mom told “everyone asking how you pee in this thing” that the zipper in the back is “very easy to unzip and zip back up.”