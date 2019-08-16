Bikini model quitting social media after being criticized for her 'real' body

An Australian Instagram influencer has revealed she is quitting social media after receiving a barrage of hateful comments about her body.

Ariella Nyssa took to her Instagram this morning, posting unedited photos of her booty, to explain she feels like “crap” because people have said her body is too “real” to be a model.

Nyssa, who is well known for fighting for acceptance and representation of bodies of all shapes and sizes, had recently spoken out about the fact brands refuse to work with her because of her size.

In the Instagram post, the Sydney model explained she’d had the “worst f---ing day” after receiving hateful comments and personal messages about her body.

“WHY IS SOCIAL MEDIA LIKE THIS. Why are brands trying to make us feel like crap if we don’t represent their ‘ideal’ interpretations of bodies,” Nyssa said.

“I actually cannot believe that this has gone on for so long and I’m so angry with myself for accepting this as the norm for years.”

As a result, she said she received a barrage of hateful abuse from strangers telling her she was “having a whine” because she wasn’t happy with the way she looked.

For someone who regularly posts honest snaps and has built a social media following of more than 260,000 doing so, Nyssa said in a separate Instagram Stories post that she had built a tolerance to hateful comments.

“I never get upset about hate comments because they’re so common on my photos, but I realized this week — why do I have to get used to comments about my body,” she said, adding she had decided to quit social media to de-stress.

“I am just in shock … I am taking a little break from Instagram this weekend. I need to get off it, de-stress and not think about it because it’s made me really angry and I am really obsessing over it,” she explained.

“It’s really making me go a bit crazy and reading some of these hate comments I am baffled that society has come to this point.”

In a series of images she posted alongside her lengthy post, Nyssa said they were some of her most “hated” by followers.

“And you know what’s ironic? They are probably my FAVOURITE out of them all.”

She said the “ridiculous” comments showed exactly how much impact the industry and social media had on our minds.

“Shouldn’t we all feel beautiful enough to wear clothing from ALL brands. How ridiculous. I didn’t realize how bad all of this was until this week,” Nyssa said.

“I didn’t realize the extent that the industry and social media have warped and manipulated our brains into thinking you have to look or be a certain way to LOVE the way you look and be represented in the media.”

Her post has already attracted more than 28,700 likes and more than 1200 comments from both men and women thanking her for being so honest and flipping stereotypes.

