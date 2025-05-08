First-ever American pope inspires faith leaders nationwide: 'Heart of integrity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reacting to the election of a new pope on Thursday afternoon, faith leaders from across the country shared thoughts with Fox News Digital about the choice of Cardinal Robert Prevost, who has taken the name Leo XIV.

Jenny Korn, director of the White House's Faith Office, said, "The White House Faith Office, alongside President [Donald] Trump, are honored that the first American pope was elected to represent 1.5 billion Catholics around the world."

She added, "This is a great honor for our country, and we pray that God will impart wisdom upon Pope Leo to successfully lead the Catholic Church."

Other faith leaders, pastors, authors and those who run organizations focused on Christianity and Catholicism also shared their reaction with Fox News Digital.

Here are the thoughts of eight others.

‘Heart of integrity’

"The Bible is clear that we need to pray for all of our leaders (1 Timothy 2:1-2)," said Pastor Jesse Bradley of Grace Community Church of Auburn, Washington.

"We pray that the new pope will shepherd with a heart of integrity, wise decisions and a firm commitment to scripture."

"We pray for Pope Leo XIV as he leads people to Jesus around the world and guides many to return to God with all of their hearts," he said. "We also pray for the pope to walk humbly with God, relying on the Holy Spirit daily — and to have great vision, compassion and clarity."

Bradley also told Fox News Digital, "In this time of transition, we lift up our eyes to Jesus, the great shepherd of our souls. Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever. Jesus died for our sins and is risen from the grave. He is our living hope." (See the video just below.)

"May the pope, and all of us, be faithful to God," Bradley continued.

"Let’s continue to pray fervently and sincerely during this important time around the world."

‘Truth and grace’

Patti Garibay, founder and executive director of American Heritage Girls, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, told Fox News Digital, "As the Catholic Church welcomes Pope Leo XIV, I join billions around the world in praying for his wisdom, courage and steadfast commitment to Christ."

She added, "May his leadership reflect God’s truth and grace in a world deeply in need of both."

‘Beacon for the oppressed’

Jeff King, president of International Christian Concern (ICC), is one of the world's leading experts on religious persecution. He told Fox News Digital, "I offer heartfelt congratulations on the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff.

"His experience and global Church engagement equip him to lead courageously as Christians face increased persecution — from North Korea's gulags to the killing fields of Nigeria, where Christians face never-ending attacks by radical Fulani Islamists."

Said King, "I'm excited to see the new pope inspire a renewed commitment to biblical authority and position the Church as a beacon for the oppressed. Despite theological differences, evangelicals and Catholics stand united in proclaiming Jesus as ‘the way, the truth, and the life’ (John 14:6)."

He added, "Together, we must pray for revival across Western Christian communities … I pray with full conviction that the new pope's leadership will guide the Catholic Church to shine as a brilliant light in an increasingly dark world."

‘Watershed moment’

Rev. Samuel Rodriguez of Sacramento, California, told Fox News Digital, "The election of Pope Leo XIV — the first American pope — marks a watershed moment in the history of the Catholic Church. It is a reminder that faith is for all people in all places and that the gospel is an invitation to all."

He added, "God is moving in America and around the world, and I thank and praise Him for His continued work in our midst."

"My prayers are with the Catholic Church during this historic transition," he also said.

"May she experience a fresh move of God, where the centrality and the finished work of Christ define her mission, where biblical orthodoxy grounds her purpose, and where the preaching of the gospel — filling the Earth with the truth, love, righteousness and justice of Jesus Christ — determines her success."

‘Carry forth hope’

Pastor Wendell Vinson, co-founder of CityServe in Bakersfield, California, said, "I am encouraged by the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope in history. His heart for missions and his dedication to serving the Lord, no matter the field of service, is inspiring."

He said as well, "Across the nation and around the world, people are crying out for the hope and salvation that can only be found through faith in Jesus Christ. I pray that Pope Leo XIV will carry forth that hope and the message of salvation with strength and grace."

‘Spiritual timeout’

Nick Vujicic, founder and CEO of NickV Ministries based in Texas, told Fox News Digital, "My hope and prayer is that God will use any faith leader to draw us all closer to the Lord Jesus Christ in a personal walk with Him — a personal walk that reflects a true disciple, where the fruit should show."

He added, "I pray for a miracle, that worldwide there would be a spiritual timeout to call all of God’s people into repentance! We have much sin that we must repent of, and that is the only true hope for the world’s problems."

‘Extremely encouraging’

Archbishop Joseph D’Souza of India shared with Fox News Digital, "I am pleased the Catholic Church has chosen Cardinal Robert Provost — born in the USA, but who served most of his life in Peru and is a priest from the Augustinian order — to be the new pope of the Catholic Church."

It was "extremely encouraging," he added, that "he referred to Pope Francis and suggested that the legacy of his predecessor is safe in his hands. Just as the earlier cardinal from Argentina chose the name of Pope Francis to model his papacy, it is worth noting that Cardinal Provost chose the name of Leo the 14th.

"Pope Leo the 13th, one of the longest serving popes, was known for his commitment and work for justice. Christians around the world need to know that we can address justice issues in the world without becoming ‘woke,’ which generally keeps God out of people’s lives."

D'Souza noted, "Even as the media and Americans celebrate the first American-born pope, we must remember that Pope Francis wanted a global pope. And voting cardinals delivered [this] in their vote. The present pope is both American and Peruvian, as he is a naturalized citizen of Peru. Imagine the celebration in Peru and throughout Latin America, with two popes in succession from the Latin world."

He added, "This is not simply what the Catholic Church needs, but what the world needs — a spiritual leader with the entire world as his parish. The prayer of all of God’s people and our church will be with the new pope as he leads in a very difficult time a world that is confronting all kinds of polarization and cultures of hate."

‘Promise and potential’

Dr. Alex McFarland, a youth, religion and culture expert, as well as the author of 20 books, told Fox News Digital, "The pageantry, lengthy history, and election process of the papal conclave demonstrate the promise and potential of the new pope’s influence in a fallen world.

"All of Christendom," he said, "should pray for the success of Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV. He undertakes many responsibilities, the most important of which is the teaching of all of God’s Holy Word, the Bible, in a world that desires to ignore or contort portions of it."

McFarland added, "Whether Protestant or Catholic, every believer should lift the new pope in prayer, asking God to strengthen and humble him, give him courage and clarity of thought, and protect him from the pressure to teach what some will want to hear which is contrary to truth. All of Christendom celebrates the newly appointed Bishop of Rome and prays he will be salt and light to fellow believers the world over."

Khloe Quill of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.