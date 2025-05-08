President Trump calls first American Pope Leo XIV an 'honor' for US, 'very happy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon shared his excitement with reporters outside the White House following the announcement of the new pope — the first-ever American elected to the role.

"What greater honor could there be," said the president at the West Wing portico.

"We were a little bit surprised, but very happy. It’s just a great, absolutely great honor," President Trump said.

Cardinal Robert Prevost, who has taken the name Leo XIV, is the first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church.

The president also posted his congratulations on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," the president wrote.

"What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country," the president added.

"I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment," he wrote.

The president did not answer reporters' specific questions as to whether he plans to have Pope Leo XIV visit the White House anytime soon.

The Vatican announced the election of Pope Leo XIV , the first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church, shortly after white smoke began pouring from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, as Fox News Digital reported earlier on Thursday afternoon.

Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti announced Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost's election as pope to the thousands of faithful who descended on St. Peter's Square after the 133 voting cardinals deliberated in the Sistine Chapel for roughly 24 hours.

Prevost, a 69-year-old Augustinian, appeared on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica wearing the traditional red cape of the papacy — a cape that Pope Francis had chosen not to wear after his election in 2013.

Anders Hagstrom and Stephen Sorace, both of Fox News Digital, contributed reporting.