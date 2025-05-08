Cardinal Robert Prevost announced as first American pope, taking name Leo XIV

The Vatican announced the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church, shortly after white smoke began pouring from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday.

Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti announced Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost's election as pope to the thousands of faithful who descended on St. Peter's Square after the 133 voting cardinals deliberated in the Sistine Chapel for roughly 24 hours.

Prevost appeared on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica wearing the traditional red cape of the papacy — a cape that Pope Francis had chosen not to wear after his election in 2013.

Prevost, 69, succeeds the late Pope Francis, who died at age 88 on April 21 following health challenges.

Francis brought Prevost to the Vatican in 2023 to serve as the powerful head of the office that vets bishop nominations from around the world, one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church. As a result, Prevost had a prominence going into the conclave that few other cardinals have.

Prevost was born on Sept. 14, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois. He is also a citizen of Peru, where he lived for years as a missionary and later as an archbishop.

