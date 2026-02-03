Snowstorm parking wars turn violent as cities crack down, neighbors clash and police warn of escalation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vying for a parking spot on a crowded city street after a snowstorm has long felt like going to battle — and now there's a harrowing twist.

Many city officials and others are furious about what's happening. They say it's unethical, even illegal.

After spending hours in the bitter cold shoveling heavy snow out of parking spaces, many Northeast residents have been laying claim to the small rectangles of asphalt they just cleared away — angering and upsetting other people.

KIDS NEED MORE SNOW DAYS, NOT MORE SCREEN TIME, DOCTORS SAY AMID WINTER STORMS

From Boston to Philadelphia, Baltimore to Washington, D.C., drivers are reviving a time-honored tradition of grabbing anything they can find — chairs, cones, garbage cans and more — and using the items as space savers so that no one steals their spot.

Drivers have a dilemma. Massive snow banks, often piled high in urban areas, make already-scarce parking even more limited.

While putting a chair in a parking spot may seem like a simple gesture, saving spaces has created friction among residents.

The disputes have been referred to as "retaliation, fights and vandalism" by WBUR, a Boston University-owned radio station.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Last week, a fight over a space saver involving multiple individuals left a man in critical condition in Philadelphia.

"It's very disturbing."

Police say one man had a knife and another had a legally owned handgun. Both men "placed their weapons down and continued fighting," according to local police.

"It's very disturbing," Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said of the situation, as ABC News reported.

"That's why we do take this seriously. Even though it seems like it's not that serious of an issue, unfortunately, over the years we've seen some really tragic results," he also said.

Long-standing ritual

Space savers became a ritual in Chicago after the record-setting blizzard of January 1967, which blanketed the city with 23 inches of snow, according to numerous accounts.

Some cities refer to the phenomenon as calling "dibs" on parking spots. Others call it "savesies." In Pittsburgh, the practice is so legendary that residents named it the Pittsburgh Parking Chair.

SHOVELING SNOW COULD POSE DANGEROUS HEALTH RISK FOR ONE GROUP, EXPERTS WARN

Lawn chairs and traffic cones are common choices. But in Boston, space savers have reportedly included a vacuum cleaner and a toilet, according to Boston.com.

Philadelphia car owners have used folding tables and plastic bins. Baltimore and D.C. residents have lugged trash cans and patio furniture into the street.

"We see a lot of beach chairs," Frank Ippolito Jr., owner of Ippolito Snow Services in the Boston area, told Fox News Digital.

"A unique one this year: Someone put an ironing board out there, which I thought was pretty nifty."

FLIGHTS GROUNDED AND EVENTS CANCELED AS DANGEROUS DEEP FREEZE GRIPS UNEXPECTED PARTS OF US

Ippolito Jr., whose family started the business 53 years ago, said the January storm was particularly bad. He said space-saving was "used tremendously this winter because people are out there shoveling for hours and hours."

Police weigh in

In Philadelphia, the police department has made it clear that space savers are illegal in its city.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Meanwhile, Baltimore's mayor, Brandon Scott, said at the end of January, "If you put a lawn chair out there, and I see it, it's going away."

"But if you're doing that, take the next step. If you have an elderly neighbor, dig their spot out too," he said.

"Don't just dig yours out."

Baltimore's Department of Transportation said that "chairs and other objects do not reserve parking spaces. They make snow removal dangerous; they can get caught in plows, damage vehicles and prevent us from fully clearing the street."

Ten years ago, then-D.C. Police Chief Cathy Lanier issued the same warning that many public officials are issuing today.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"When people try to start saving that space, we start to see little tensions flare up between neighbors," she said in January 2016 to local news outlets, after a significant snow event in the nation's capital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Nobody [has] the legal right to save their own space on public streets."