Feeding America CEO asks community to help others amid today's high inflation

Inflation is impacting Americans in many ways, including at the gas pump and at the grocery store.

Feeding America saw a 50% increase in demand from September to October this year as inflation effects food prices across the board.

Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday morning to discuss the impact inflation has had on their organization and ways people can help.

"Some of our communities have actually had more struggles with inflation than they did at the peak of the pandemic," she said.

Babineaux-Fontenot said that at one point, the increase in demand was up 80% — now it's at 50%.

Feeding America is a nonprofit organization with over 200 food banks and 60,000 distribution partners across the country.

The organization is seeing issues across the board — and the problems are not going away anytime soon.

Babineaux-Fontenot discussed food insecurity in America and mentioned that almost 10 million kids in the country are food insecure.

"Anyone could be food insecure," she said.

"Every single county in this whole country struggles with food insecurity in one way or another."

Babineaux-Fontenot said it’s important to stand with those who are food insecure and to make certain they have the resources they need.

As for Feeding America, Babineaux-Fontenot said they need three things: funds, food and friends.

Since the pandemic, Babineaux-Fontenot said they have seen a decrease in all three.

Some food banks are even having to go out and buy the higher-priced food today for those in their communities who need help.

"We’re now having to go out and buy food when food costs more money," she said.

Babineaux-Fontenot encouraged anyone to visit FeedingAmerica.org for more information on how to donate and/or volunteer at a local food bank.