Fast-food giant experiments with biggest burger yet

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

A fast-food giant is rolling out major menu changes in 2026. (Froese/Ullstein Bild via Getty Images)

SUPER-SIZED ENERGY: McDonald's is betting on massive burgers, viral "secret menu" items and nostalgia to lure cautious consumers in 2026.

GRAPE DECAY: Experts explain how long opened wine really lasts — and the subtle signs that reveal when it's still worth drinking.

DIET DRAMA: The new inverted food pyramid may reshape the American diet, encouraging more proteins, fruits and vegetables for better health.

new nutrition food pyramid

The Trump administration rolled out a new food pyramid emphasizing whole foods and reshaping long-standing dietary guidance. (realfood.gov)

UNDER PRESSURE: Cracker Barrel is leaning into nostalgia, bringing fan-favorite comfort dishes back to menus.

SLAW AND ORDER: A budget-friendly vegetable is having a major moment thanks to its versatility and surprising health benefits.

OUT OF LINE: A "routine refund" spiraled into a frightening confrontation after a fast-food customer allegedly threatened workers.

