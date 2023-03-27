Family finds 'closure' 80 years after remains are discovered

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

FAMILY GETS 'CLOSURE' – A WWII airman's remains were finally found 80 years after his death. Now, his family is speaking out. Continue reading…

PRAYER IS 'TIMELY AND POWERFUL' - Six American faith leaders extend comfort in the wake of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville. Continue reading...

NEEDED 'A BIGGER SCALE' - An avid pike angler caught a record-breaking fish from Hayden Lake in North Idaho. Here's where it tipped the scale. Continue reading…

CHUBBY DOGS SEEK HOME - Happy, friendly and trying to trim down, a pair of senior dogs in San Francisco are looking for a forever home. Continue reading…

BRAIN TEASER - Can you find five cartoon seals hidden in a herd of walruses? Test your skills...

DANA PERINO'S 'SHORT QUESTIONS' – Don't miss this revealing interview! Continue reading…

SPIRITUAL MEANING? - What to know about orange ladybugs as people search on Google for the symbolic meaning of the insect. Continue reading…

STATE MOTTO QUIZ – How much do you know about the U.S.? Test your knowledge...

TECH TRICKS — Did you know you can blur out the background for privacy before a FaceTime call? Here's how to do it. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

