Brain teaser: Can you find 5 seals in a herd of walruses?

A graphic artist from Hungary is testing the world’s attention to detail with a new digital seek-and-find brain teaser, and this time it’s with a marine mammal illustration.

Gergely Dudás, of Budapest, shared the visual puzzle with Fox News Digital, which depicts five seals hidden in a herd of walruses.

The illustrated seals blend in with the tan walruses that have been drawn with prominent tusks.

BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND 3 OWLS HIDDEN IN THIS COLORFUL CHICKEN FLOCK?

Some of the walruses have been accessorized with colorful scarves, neckties, hats and sunglasses.

Dudás posted his seal and walrus seek-and-find picture to his various social media accounts on Wednesday, March 22.

On Facebook, which is Dudás' social platform with the highest following, the hidden seal puzzle has generated over 465 reactions, 60 comments and one share, at the time of publication.

BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND 3 WHITE CLOUDS HIDDEN IN A FLOCK OF FLUFFY SHEEP?

Most Facebook users have reported that they’ve been able to find the hidden seals with relative ease.

"Found it! Easy!!" One Facebook commenter wrote. "Love these, they are fun!!!"

"Took me a moment but I FOUND THEM," another user wrote.

"Found 5 seals of approval!" Another Facebook user commented, which was punctuated with five seal emojis.

BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND 3 CATS HIDDEN IN A SEA OF PENGUINS?

Need help finding the seals?

See the answer on Dudás’ website: dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2023/03/five-seals-solution.html.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

His seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints, coffee mugs and various other pieces of merchandise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has more than 167,000 dedicated followers on Facebook, more than 48,900 followers on Instagram, more than 8,300 followers on Twitter and hundreds of followers on Pinterest.