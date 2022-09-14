As fall approaches, is a home spa for your backyard in your future?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For many Americans, the changing of the seasons likely means spending less time outdoors and spending more time inside to keep warm.

But it doesn’t have to be this way.

An at-home spa could be one way to stay warm this fall while still enjoying some fresh air outdoors, suggests one home improvement expert.

Home contractor Skip Bedell joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning to discuss some of the home spa options offered by Master Spas.

The twilight series spa is made up of 36 jets and includes LED lighting.

It also includes stress relief via a neck and shoulder seat.

"We went through a tough time with the pandemic and everything, so stress relief, anxiety — this is a great way to relieve tension," said Bedell.

Bedell said the next spa has 20 dedicated jets just for your back alone.

The Phelps Legend Series 900 was created by Michael Phelps. I

t’s extra-large with eight seats and 72 jets.

The spa also includes neck and shoulder cushions, which can help relieve neck and shoulder tension, according to Bedell.

The largest of the spas that Bedell showed was the HDX challenger 15D spa, which mixes swimming and relaxation.

"The best function of this is that it works all winter long, so you have a swimming pool all winter," he said.

This spa holds over 1,900 gallons of water, can relieve stress on the neck and shoulder — and has a function that creates a current in the spa.

"This is great for exercise because you can swim against the current and do endless laps," he said.

Bedell said this is the spa that Phelps used to train for his last two Olympics.

Master Spas is currently holding a sale on all spas now through September 18.

The proceeds from the sale will be donated in the company's attempt to raise $100,000 for Tunnel to Towers — the foundation that supports families of fallen first responders and wounded or deceased veterans.

Customers who would like to donate or learn more about Tunnel to Towers can visit their website — t2t.org.