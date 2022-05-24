Smart home improvement tips can help you spend all four seasons outdoors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With summer on the horizon, many homeowners and renters may be wondering how to stay cool while they're outside this year — and these outdoor living spaces might do the trick.

Home contractor Skip Bedell appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday morning to share just how easy some home improvement steps can be.

Four Seasons Sunrooms can be added onto an existing home or can stand alone in the backyard.

With a variety of options, customers can have their sunroom with windows and a covered roof or atrium style.

Bedell said the best part is that these sunroom products only take a couple of days to install.

"[The company] sends a designer to your home, completely free of charge," he said.

"They figure out what's going to work best at your home, and then they do the whole thing. One call does it all," he also said.

Liferooms, however, take outdoor living to the next level.

One version even has remote-controlled screens so that homeowners can create a screened-in porch.

These high-tech porches can help beat the heat, keep the rain out and even eliminate bugs from the space.

This space is also controlled by remote and can add great value to an already existing outdoor living space.

In the winter months, the system has a heating system to keep the space at an ideal temperature.

Liferooms can also be made with a louvered roof system; it can shade the sun or provide cover for rain or snow, he explained.

"At the touch of a button, you now can close this roof completely. Totally water tight," said Bedell.

Four Seasons Sunrooms walks customers through the entire process from design to installation.

Bedell said he is currently adding one to his home.