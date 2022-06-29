Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Home Improvement
Published

3D-printed fiberglass pool is now ready to hit America's backyards

American-made San Juan pools are produced in days and are completely recyclable

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
San Juan Pools creates world's first 3D printed fiberglass pool Video

San Juan Pools creates world's first 3D printed fiberglass pool

Home improvement expert Skip Bedell joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss how 3D printing technology can create pools in any shape.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The age of instant gratification is truly here — just in time for summer.

San Juan Pools of Lakeland, Florida, has developed the first-ever 3D-printed fiberglass pool that only takes a matter of days to produce.

Home improvement expert Skip Bedell shared on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that the pool is also "completely recyclable."

POOLS CLOSE AS LIFEGUARD SHORTAGE HITS AMERICA'S CITIES THIS SUMMER

"So, when they’re done, they can put it through a plastic shredder and reuse those plastic pellets," he said, referencing those who use the pools.

San Juan Pools, with dealerships all over the country, has been family-owned and American-operated for nearly 65 years. All products are manufactured in the U.S.

"Fox and Friends" co-hosts and home improvement expert Skip Bedell dip their toes in the water, so to speak, of San Juan Pool's Baja Beach 3D-printed fiberglass pool model at Fox Square, on June 29, 2022. (Fox News)

"Fox and Friends" co-hosts and home improvement expert Skip Bedell dip their toes in the water, so to speak, of San Juan Pool's Baja Beach 3D-printed fiberglass pool model at Fox Square, on June 29, 2022. (Fox News)

One of San Juan’s Baja Beach pool models was shipped to Fox Square in midtown Manhattan, where the "Fox & Friends" co-hosts sat with Bedell to sample the product.

The product features an eight-person hot tub with a sloped, beach entry walk-in to the pool.

The base of the swimming pool has transparent glass for a clear view out onto any property.

San Juan Pool's Baja Beach 3D printed fiberglass pool modeled at Fox Square during a segment on 'Fox and Friends.' June 29, 2022. (Fox News)

San Juan Pool's Baja Beach 3D printed fiberglass pool modeled at Fox Square during a segment on 'Fox and Friends.' June 29, 2022. (Fox News)

The pool can be installed in or above ground with available customization options.

"The best thing about the print is they can make it any shape they want," Bedell said.

"It’s really genius."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"It takes a lot less time, so you can still get installations right now for the fall."

"Fox and Friends" premieres the world's first 3D-printed fiberglass pool on June 29, 2022.

"Fox and Friends" premieres the world's first 3D-printed fiberglass pool on June 29, 2022.

Bedell detailed how quick fiberglass installations are compared to those of concrete pools, adding that San Juan — the largest fiberglass pool company in the world — ships globally.

Since no other company had the machinery to create these pool products, Bedell explained that the people at San Juan Pools took matters into their own hands and developed massive printing technology. 

This printing venture stemmed into its own custom advanced manufacturing company called Alpha Additive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They can print anything," he said.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus