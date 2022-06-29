3D-printed fiberglass pool is now ready to hit America's backyards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The age of instant gratification is truly here — just in time for summer.

San Juan Pools of Lakeland, Florida, has developed the first-ever 3D-printed fiberglass pool that only takes a matter of days to produce.

Home improvement expert Skip Bedell shared on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that the pool is also "completely recyclable."

"So, when they’re done, they can put it through a plastic shredder and reuse those plastic pellets," he said, referencing those who use the pools.

San Juan Pools, with dealerships all over the country, has been family-owned and American-operated for nearly 65 years. All products are manufactured in the U.S.

One of San Juan’s Baja Beach pool models was shipped to Fox Square in midtown Manhattan, where the "Fox & Friends" co-hosts sat with Bedell to sample the product.

The product features an eight-person hot tub with a sloped, beach entry walk-in to the pool.

The base of the swimming pool has transparent glass for a clear view out onto any property.

The pool can be installed in or above ground with available customization options.

"The best thing about the print is they can make it any shape they want," Bedell said.

"It’s really genius."

"It takes a lot less time, so you can still get installations right now for the fall."

Bedell detailed how quick fiberglass installations are compared to those of concrete pools, adding that San Juan — the largest fiberglass pool company in the world — ships globally.

Since no other company had the machinery to create these pool products, Bedell explained that the people at San Juan Pools took matters into their own hands and developed massive printing technology.

This printing venture stemmed into its own custom advanced manufacturing company called Alpha Additive.

"They can print anything," he said.