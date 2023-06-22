Faith leaders react to 'catastrophic' loss of Titan sub: 'Every day is gift from God'

The search for Titan, the missing OceanGate submersible, came to a tragic end on Thursday when search-and-rescue teams discovered a "debris field" on the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, where the crew was headed before losing contact with their surface vessel Sunday morning, as Fox News Digital reported earlier this afternoon.

"The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber. Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families," U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters.

"On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families."

Faith leaders reacted to the difficult and sad news.

Alex McFarland, a youth, culture and religion expert in Greensboro, North. Carolina, told Fox News Digital in emailed comments, "Heartfelt condolences and sympathy go out to the families of the five lives tragically lost in the failed OceanGate submersible accident."

He added, "Since Sunday evening, people around the world followed this story with prayerful concern. How ironic is it that 111 years after the sinking of the Titanic, this shipwreck is still claiming human lives."

In addition, McFarland noted, "It must be said that the OceanGate tragedy is a vivid reminder of how precious human life is."

Said McFarland further, "When Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate, boasted about the abilities of his Titan submersible and ignored warnings from those concerned about its sea worthiness, several warned him about the similar hubris of those who built the Titanic a century prior."

McFarland added, "We need to remember that every day is a gift from God — and we all will one day face Him."

He concluded, "We should not trifle with this sacred gift called life."

Troy A. Miller, president and CEO of National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), headquartered in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital via an emailed comment, "As a Navy veteran, I know firsthand that the ocean sometimes can be unforgiving — and that exploration comes with risk."

He added, "Our prayers and thoughts go out to the families of those lost in the Titan submarine tragedy."

Said Miller, "May God gift them calm seas and lead them to find healing and peace in the midst of their pain."

North Carolina-based Rev. Franklin Graham, who runs both the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, tweeted earlier about the missing submersible, "We know that even in the depths of the sea, God is there."