Coast Guard says missing OceanGate Titan sub has around 40 hours of oxygen left
The search for the missing submersible used to take tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic has now covered 10,000 square miles, the U.S. Coast Guard says. The five-person submersible was reported overdue Sunday night some 435 miles south of St. John's, Newfoundland.
“U. S. Transportation Command is supporting the search effort with (3) C-17 aircraft that are transporting commercial, rescue-related cargo and equipment from Buffalo, NY to St Johns, Newfoundland," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said Tuesday.
"As of 4:30 pm eastern time today, all three aircraft have departed Buffalo, and the last aircraft is scheduled to land at St. John shortly.”
OceanGate, the company behind the submersible that went missing while visiting the wreckage of the Titanic, was once the subject of a massive lawsuit from an employee who alleged he was fired because he had raised safety concerns over deep the vessel could descend.
The former OceanGate employee, David Lochridge, refused to greenlight manned tests of the submersible over safety concerns. The Washington-based company later sued Lochridge for disclosing confidential information.
“The DOD is assisting in search operations. As of yesterday, there were two C-130s that conducted search and rescue flights and conducted a search flight over the area. By later today an Air National Guard C-130 will also join the search and conduct a search flight over the area. So, by the end of today, we would have committed three C-130s to conducting search and rescue flights,” Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said Tuesday.
“In addition to that, the Navy has been in touch with the Coast Guard and is working to provide personnel such as subject matter experts and assets as quickly as possible.”
News of OceanGate Expedition's missing submarine exploded on Monday as the U.S. and Canadian coast guards sprang into action with search and rescue missions.
Here is the timeline of how OceanGate's Titan submersible went missing during its descent to the wreckage of the Titanic.
The U.S. Coast Guard estimated Tuesday afternoon that the missing OceanGate Titan submarine should run out of breathable air by Thursday morning.
The Titan submarine OceanGate has been charging tourists around $250,000 each to ride in is operated by an inexpensive video game controller, its CEO revealed in a video interview last year.
Stockton Rush, during a segment aired by "CBS Sunday Morning," said "we run the whole thing with this game controller" while holding up what appears to be a modified Logitech F710 wireless gamepad.
The device first debuted in 2011, according to the gaming website Dexerto, and a refurbished version of it currently retails for $30 on Amazon.
In the CBS video, Rush’s version appears to have elongated, modified sticks to help control the Titan submarine.
The Coast Guard said Tuesday that it estimates that there is around 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left onboard OceanGate's missing Titan submarine, which vanished Sunday during a dive to the Titanic wreck site.
U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Fredrick said as soon as the Coast Guard received a report Sunday evening of the OceanGate Titan submarine's disappearance,"we immediately launched search efforts.
"We flew assets that evening and we've continued constant surface and air assets searches since that point," he added.
Capt. Jamie Fredrick, U.S. Coast Guard First District Response Coordinator, told reporters Tuesday that an ongoing search with the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard in an area "larger than the state of Connecticut" has not yet turned up any signs of OceanGate's missing Titan submarine.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the crew and the families and their loved ones," he said.
Fredrick said there is about 41 hours left of breathable air onboard the Titan, based on estimates.
An OceanGate spokesperson tells Fox News' Tamara Gitt that the company's CEO, Stockton Rush, is among the five people who are now missing after its Titan submarine vanished during a dive Sunday to the wreck site of the Titanic.
“OceanGate can confirm that CEO Stockton Rush is aboard the submersible as a member of the crew," the spokesperson said.
New images have emerged showing what appear to be the OceanGate Titan submarine’s final moments on the surface of the Atlantic Ocean before it disappeared underwater during a dive to the Titanic wreck site.
The photos taken Sunday were posted on Instagram by Action Aviation, whose chairman Hamish Harding is among the five people missing on board the vessel.
Images appear to show Titan floating on a platform just prior to it being launched into the water.
As of late Tuesday morning, the vessel's whereabouts remain unknown.
The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast has announced Tuesday morning that 10,000 square miles have now been searched in the hunt for the missing OceanGate Titan submarine, which vanished Sunday during a dive to the Titanic wreck site.
"A Canadian Aircraft P3 Aurora has arrived on scene to conduct sonar searches," it said. "The R/V Polar Prince and R/V Deep Energy are continuing their surface searches."
One of Pakistan's richest men and his son are aboard the OceanGate submarine that went missing while on a visit to the wreck of the Titanic, family members confirmed.
Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Sulaiman Dawood, 19, are among five people aboard OceanGate Expedition's Titan submersible, which descended to the wreck of the Titanic on Sunday only to lose contact with the mother ship after nearly two hours.
"We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time," the family said in a statement. "The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members."
The CEO of the company whose submersible craft has vanished with five people on board during a tourist dive to explore the wreckage of the Titanic revealed in a podcast interview late last year that he had a worry of objects preventing the vessel from returning to the surface.
Stockton Rush of OceanGate addressed the concern during a November episode of "Unsung Science" titled "Back to Titanic Part 1," which featured a discussion of his company’s now-missing Titan sub.
"So, once we’re down there, what are the things to worry about?" host David Pogue, a "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent, asked Rush.
"What I worry about most are things that will stop me from being able to get to the surface. Overhangs, fish nets, entanglement hazards," Rush said. "And, that’s just a technique, piloting technique. It’s pretty clear -- if it’s an overhang, don’t go under it. If there is a net, don’t go near it. So, you can avoid those if you are just slow and steady."
The Engro Corporation released a statement early Sunday morning identifying two passengers on the submersible that went missing Sunday during a survey of the sunken Titanic.
"On Sunday, June 18, Mr. Shahzada Dawood, Vice Chairman of Engro Corporation Limited, along with his son, Suleman, embarked on a journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean. All that we know so far is that contact was lost with their submersible craft," the company said in a statement.
"There is limited information available beyond this that we know, and we humbly request that speculation and theorization is avoided," the statement read.
It continued: "A rescue effort is being jointly led by multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies to find and bring home Shahzada, Suleman, and all aboard. Prayers for their safety and privacy for the family are requested during this testing time. We, at Engro, remain in prayer for their swift and safe return, and will share any updates we may have as and when they come.
The submersible was believed to be carrying five passengers when it went missing some 435 miles south of St. John's, Newfoundland.
French mariner Paul-Henry Nargeolet, considered one of the leading experts on the Titanic, is feared to be among five people who went missing on a tourist submersible visiting the wreckage.
Nargelot was named in a Facebook post by fellow voyager, Hamish Harding, a U.K. billionaire and aviator, a day before the mission.
“For some time, we have been unable to establish communications with one of our submersible exploration vehicles which is currently visiting the wreck site of the Titanic. Our entire focus is on the wellbeing of the crew and every step possible is being taken to bring the five crew members back safely. We are deeply grateful for the urgent and extensive assistance we are receiving from multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies as we seek to reestablish contact with the submersible. We pray for the safe return of the crew and passengers, and we will provide updates as they are available.”
A U.S. congressman who served as a nuclear submarine officer in the U.S. Navy is calling for the force to take action in the search for a missing tourist submersible destined for the wreckage of the Titanic that disappeared on Sunday.
"I have 500 days at sea on a submarine, so my heart really goes out to the missing crewmen and their families. The United States Navy needs to step up and do everything possible to help locate that submarine as quickly as possible," Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., told Fox News Digital Monday evening.
The five-person tourist submersible that’s at the center of an ongoing search and rescue effort after being reported missing while on an exploration trip to the wreck of the Titanic is capable of diving to depths more than two miles deep and is operated by a video game-style controller.
OceanGate Expedition’s submersible, known as Titan, lost contact on Sunday morning about an hour and 45 minutes after it departed from its launch ship, the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince, according to the Coast Guard. The U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards are participating in the search and rescue effort and are being aided by other vessels in the area of the Titanic wreck located about 370 miles south-by-southeast of St. John’s, Newfoundland, and 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
A career scientist in the submersible vehicle industry fears the worst — a catastrophic implosion — regarding the fate of the OceanGate, he indicated in an interview on Monday evening.
The submersible with five people on board has been missing since Sunday while bringing tourists to explore the wreck of the Titanic.
Time is running out for three tourists, a researcher and one pilot aboard a submersible surveying the Titanic's wreckage at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean. The 21-foot submersible only has 72 more hours of life support capability left for the five aboard after it went missing Sunday during rough weather and high seas.
"We were notified yesterday afternoon, and we began immediately to mobilize assets to search both the surface and the water search from the air, and then also launch equipment that would enable us to detect any vessels under the water as well," Rear Admiral John Mauger of the U.S. Coast Guard told FOX News' John Roberts.
French mariner Paul-Henry Nargeolet, feared to be among those missing in the Titanic tourist submersible, gave an ominous statement to the Irish Examiner about deep-sea exploration in 2019.
"If you are 11m or 11km down, if something bad happens, the result is the same," Nargeolet told the outlet. "When you're in very deep water, you're dead before you realize that something is happening, so it's just not a problem."
A lawyer with more than 40 years of diving experiencing posted on Facebook that he was meant to be on a now-missing submersible taking tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic.
"I was supposed to be on this expedition and, indeed, on this dive, but I had to cancel to attend to another urgent client matter," Concannon wrote. "Last night, I was called and asked to provide whatever assistance I could to ensure the safe return of everyone in the sub."
Rory Golden, a maritime explorer and the first Irish diver to visit the site of RMS Titanic in 2000, is reportedly on the surface ship connected to a missing tourist submersible missing since Sunday.
"I'm OK," Golden wrote on Facebook. "We are all focused on board here for our friends. "
The commercial submersible that went missing carrying five passengers while touring the Titanic shipwreck presents a "challenging" and "dire" situation for rescuers, a former Coast Guardsman told Fox News.
"From what I understand, the vessels are not designed for long-range, multi-day excursions," said John Mixson, a retired U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant commander who was involved in long-range search and rescue missions. "So it's going to be a very, very uncomfortable, dark experience with a lot of hope and prayers."
French mariner Paul-Henry Nargeolet is reportedly among the five people aboard the missing Titanic tourist submersible. Fellow traveler, U.K. billionaire and aviator Hamish Harding, mentioned Nargeolet in a social media post ahead of the voyage, which began early Sunday.
Take a deep dive into some historical, numerical facts you might not know about the "Wonder Ship" that set sail on April 14, 1912.
Hamish Harding, a British millionaire known for his exploratory escapades across the globe, is reportedly among five people who went missing aboard a tourist submersible visiting the Titanic shipwreck.
Harding, chairman of Dubai-based Action Aviations, boarded the OceanGate Expeditions submersible Sunday morning as part of a $250,000 tourist venture to see the historic wreck of the ill-fated White Star ocean liner off the Canadian coast.
U.K. billionaire and aviator Hamish Harding, one of five people reportedly on board a missing Titanic tourist submersible, posted on Instagram ahead of the voyage that it was likely to be "the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023" because of "the worst weather in 40 years" in Newfoundland.
Harding said the voyage was planned to follow through because a "weather window" had opened up and the crew would attempt a dive Sunday morning.
A search was still underway Monday afternoon for a missing five-person submersible used to take tourists to see the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, but one expert says he remains "very hopeful" and "very positive."
Speaking to Canada’s NTV Evening News, Titanic expert Larry Daley acknowledged the dangers of deep submersible diving, but argued that technology has gotten much better in recent years.
JRCC Halifax has tasked one Royal Canadian Air Force Aurora aircraft out of 14 Wing Greenwood in Nova Scotia for aerial search, and Canadian Coast Guard Vessel Kopit Hopson is also assisting MRCC Boston with a surface search for the submersible.
Rear Admiral John W. Mauger said Monday that the U.S. Coast Guard and Canada have both deployed C-130 aircraft in the search for missing Titanic tourist submersible. Commercial vehicles are being utilized in the search as well, Mauger said.
Canadian forces have also deployed a P-8 submarine search aircraft and put sonar buoys in the water.
The location of the search is approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod in a water depth of roughly 13,000 feet.
"Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Boston has requested assistance from Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Halifax in the search of an overdue submarine. The submersible has lost communications with its surface vessel located 380NM south of St. John’s NL," Jessica Lamirande with Canadian Department of National Defense said in a statement.
"JRCC Halifax has tasked one Royal Canadian Air Force Aurora aircraft out of 14 Wing Greenwood in Nova Scotia for aerial search, and Canadian Coast Guard Vessel Kopit Hopson is also assisting MRCC Boston with a surface search for the submersible.MRCC Boston retains the lead for all search coordination."
A search and rescue mission is underway for a submersible that was reported missing in the Atlantic Ocean while taking tourists to the submerged wreck of the Titanic on Monday.
The sub belongs to OceanGate Expeditions, a company that provides crewed submersible services for exploration, industry and research purposes. The U.S. Coast Guard is participating in the search and has reported that five people are aboard the vessel, including one crew member and four "mission specialists." An air search is underway and several ships are heading to the area to assist.
A rescue mission is underway after a vessel used to take tourists to see the underwater wreck of the Titanic went missing in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.
The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to Fox News Digital that they were currently searching for a lost Titan submersible. Tourists can charter the small craft for visits to the infamous ship through OceanGate Expeditions, which recently announced new mission crews for a North Atlantic trip on social media.
