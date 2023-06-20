Coast Guard says missing OceanGate Titan sub has around 40 hours of oxygen left

Engro Corporation identifies two passengers aboard missing Titanic tourist submersible

The Engro Corporation released a statement early Sunday morning identifying two passengers on the submersible that went missing Sunday during a survey of the sunken Titanic.

"On Sunday, June 18, Mr. Shahzada Dawood, Vice Chairman of Engro Corporation Limited, along with his son, Suleman, embarked on a journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean. All that we know so far is that contact was lost with their submersible craft," the company said in a statement.

"There is limited information available beyond this that we know, and we humbly request that speculation and theorization is avoided," the statement read.

It continued: "A rescue effort is being jointly led by multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies to find and bring home Shahzada, Suleman, and all aboard. Prayers for their safety and privacy for the family are requested during this testing time. We, at Engro, remain in prayer for their swift and safe return, and will share any updates we may have as and when they come.

The submersible was believed to be carrying five passengers when it went missing some 435 miles south of St. John's, Newfoundland.