What color looks best on me? Expert tips for choosing the color palette that works best for your tones

Selecting the right clothing color palette is a crucial aspect of personal style.

The colors you wear can greatly impact your overall appearance, enhancing your features and boosting your confidence.

Here's a guide on how you can find the perfect color match for your complexion with help from stylist and personal shopper Mona Sharaf.

Understanding your undertones Consult the color wheel Consider your lifestyle and personality

1. Understanding your undertones

Before delving into the world of colors, it's essential to understand your skin undertones.

Undertones are the subtle hues beneath the surface of your skin, categorized as warm, cool or neutral.

"Determining whether you are cool or warm can sometimes only be done by an expert. There are theories online that you can tell by the color of your veins, but I don’t find that to be true," Sharaf told Fox News Digital.

Sharaf studied image consulting at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and has worked for well-known designers, including Norma Kamali. The often misconceived theory is that greenish veins often indicate warm undertones, while bluish veins suggest cool undertones and neutral undertones may have a mix of both.

"Having your correct undertones assessed by a professional image consultant is really the best way to know. However, if you wanted to try to assess on your own, I would take a look at the pigment of your skin. If it’s more pink or olive, you wear cool colors, if your skin is more yellow and less pink and/ or you tend to freckle in the sun, you are likely warm."

Warm undertones Cool undertones Neutrals

1. Warm undertones

For individuals with warm undertones, earthy colors are the way to go.

Think of warm shades like reds, oranges, yellows and browns. These colors complement the golden or peachy undertones in your skin, creating a harmonious look. Mustard, rust and olive green are also excellent choices for a warm-toned wardrobe.

2. Cool undertones

If you have cool undertones, jewel tones can work wonders for your wardrobe.

Shades like sapphire blue, emerald green and amethyst purple can enhance the coolness in your skin, creating a sophisticated appearance.

Cool-toned individuals may also find pastels like mint green and lavender complementing their undertones.

3. Neutrals

Neutral undertones have the flexibility to pull off a wide range of colors.

However, individuals with neutral undertones often look particularly stunning in classic neutrals like black, white, gray and navy. These timeless hues provide a versatile base for any wardrobe, allowing individuals with neutral undertones to experiment with various accent colors.

2. Consult the color wheel

The color wheel is a valuable tool that can guide you in creating harmonious color combinations. Complementary colors, analogous colors and triadic colors are concepts worth exploring to find the perfect balance.

"When you are wearing your ‘right’ colors you look more youthful, brighter, texture (freckles, blemishes, wrinkles, age spots, discoloration) in your skin fades. Even your oily t-zones fade away! You just look more rested and radiant in general," says Sharaf.

Complementary colors Analogous colors Triadic colors

1. Complementary colors

Contemporary color choices strategically place opposing hues on the color wheel, fostering a bold contrast. This combination elevates visual appeal, giving a modern touch to design and aesthetics.

The juxtaposition of these contrasting colors infuses vibrancy and energy, establishing contemporary color schemes as a favored option across diverse artistic and design realms.

2. Analogous colors

Analogous colors are those that neighbor each other on the color wheel, sharing similar undertones.

Widely used in design and art, analogous colors offer a sense of coordination. Their subtle variations allow for creative expression while maintaining a balanced overall look.

3. Triadic colors

Triadic colors involve selecting three hues evenly spaced around the color wheel, forming an equilateral triangle.

The chosen colors are usually primaries or secondaries, creating a diverse yet cohesive look.

Popular in art and design, triadic palettes offer an interplay of colors, enhancing aesthetic appeal with a sense of unity.

3. Consider your lifestyle and personality

Sharaf emphasized the importance of aligning your wardrobe color palette with your lifestyle and personality.

"All of this leads you to feeling more confident. When we are confident, we perform better in everything we do, whether it’s making a presentation at work, going on a date, or taking pictures," says Sharaf.

Your clothing colors should resonate with who you are and the image you want to project. Consider the settings you're in, your professional requirements, and your personal preferences while choosing your correct clothing color palette.

For a professional setting, neutral colors like black, gray and navy can convey a polished and sophisticated image. If you're more adventurous, injecting bold colors or patterns into your wardrobe can showcase your personality.

The key to understanding your wardrobe color palette is to have fun exploring colors and expressing your unique style with confidence.