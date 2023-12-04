As wedding color of the year is announced for 2024, see the hue that brides are expected to choose

Calling all brides!

Minted, a lifestyle brand and online marketplace based in San Francisco, and BRIDES, a digital publication, have collaborated to announce the 2024 wedding color of the year — and the decision was based on the chosen color’s versatility.

Fox News Digital got the full scoop on the unique color from vice president Emily Barry of Minted Weddings, a subcategory within Minted.

Barry, who's worked for Minted since 2020, said she knows how special planning a wedding can be for brides, as she was recently one herself.

WEDDING ‘RULES’ FROM BRIDE INCLUDE REMOVAL OF THOSE WHO WEAR WHITE OR ARE DISRUPTIVE: ‘VERY UPSET’

"I was married in 2021 and know how important and special it is for a bride to experience her vision coming to life," she said.

So, drumroll …

The 2024 wedding color of the year is … Marseille Bleu.

The bold blue hue is expected to be the most sought-after color to incorporate into a wedding in 2024, according to both Minted and BRIDES.

VIRAL MYTH ABOUT GUESTS WEARING RED TO WEDDINGS CARRIES SCANDALOUS MEANING, BUT IS IT TRUE?

The color, said Barry, is a "balance between bright and neutral, appropriate for a black-tie gala or a beachside celebration."

She said the color "adapts to its setting and application, magically marrying masculine and feminine qualities for any wedding vision."

The inaugural color of the year choice is a prediction from Minted’s data-driven design competition and voting process, which forecasts trends for the fox busfuture.

To celebrate the highly anticipated color of the year, the brands worked together to bring forward a new line of products for consumers interested in the color choice.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Minted and BRIDES collaborated with a team of merchants and editors to create a shopable Minted and BRIDES collection of wedding stationery — for couples looking to incorporate Marseille Bleu into their upcoming wedding.

Shades of blue are known to be a common wedding color choice; this is due to the traditional look they can bring, said Barry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They [the blue colors] are shapeshifters and depending on how they are used, from florals to centerpieces to fashion, they can create a look and feel that is formal, romantic, modern, boho or somewhere in between," she said.

The Marseille Bleu collection from Minted and BRIDES is now available at minted.com.