Elon Musk quiz! How well do you know the billionaire business magnate?

Elon Musk, billionaire business owner, entrepreneur and investor, is likely one of the most recognizable names in the world.

Musk is founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX; angel investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; and founder, owner, CTO and chairman of X Corp.

He's also president of the philanthropic Musk Foundation — among a number of other interests.

But how much about Musk the man do you actually know?

Test your knowledge of all things Elon Musk in this fun lifestyle quiz!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Where was Elon Musk born in 1971?</h3> <ul> <li>United States</li> <li>England</li> <li>South Africa</li> <li>Australia</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Elon Musk created the social media platform Twitter — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>SpaceX, formed by Musk, was founded in what year?</h3> <ul> <li>2002</li> <li>2005</li> <li>2008</li> <li>2011</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Elon Musk was one of the first investors in which company?</h3> <ul> <li>Coca-Cola</li> <li>Tesla</li> <li>Amazon</li> <li>McDonald's</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Elon Musk did not graduate from college — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How many times has Elon Musk traveled to space?</h3> <ul> <li>Never</li> <li>1 time</li> <li>2 times</li> <li>3 times</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Elon Musk is currently the owner of Twitter — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Elon Musk was the inspiration behind which Marvel character?</h3> <ul> <li>Captain America</li> <li>Iron Man</li> <li>Spider-Man</li> <li>Hulk</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Musk named one of his sons after comic book character Professor Xavier of Marvel’s "X-Men" — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How old was Elon Musk when he launched Zip2, his first software company?</h3> <ul> <li>12</li> <li>15</li> <li>19</li> <li>24</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Elon Musk was an initial board member of OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>It’s widely known that Elon Musk almost sold Tesla to which company?</h3> <ul> <li>Meta</li> <li>Google</li> <li>General Motors</li> <li>Bank of America</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Elon Musk dropped out of Stanford after how many days?</h3> <ul> <li>2 days</li> <li>7 days</li> <li>18 days</li> <li>30 days</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Elon Musk once made a cameo on which television sitcom?</h3> <ul> <li>"How I Met Your Mother"</li> <li>"Two and a Half Men"</li> <li>"Law & Order"</li> <li>"The Big Bang Theory"</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Elon Musk, as of early July 2023, is the wealthiest person in the world — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section>



