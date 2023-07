Elon Musk quiz! How well do you know the billionaire business magnate?

Elon Musk, billionaire business owner, entrepreneur and investor, is likely one of the most recognizable names in the world.

Musk is founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX; angel investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; and founder, owner, CTO and chairman of X Corp.

He's also president of the philanthropic Musk Foundation — among a number of other interests.

But how much about Musk the man do you actually know?

Test your knowledge of all things Elon Musk in this fun lifestyle quiz!

Where was Elon Musk born in 1971? United States

England

South Africa

Australia Elon Musk created the social media platform Twitter — true or false? True

False SpaceX, formed by Musk, was founded in what year? 2002

2005

2008

2011 Elon Musk was one of the first investors in which company? Coca-Cola

Tesla

Amazon

McDonald's Elon Musk did not graduate from college — true or false? True

False How many times has Elon Musk traveled to space? Never

1 time

2 times

3 times Elon Musk is currently the owner of Twitter — true or false? True

False Elon Musk was the inspiration behind which Marvel character? Captain America

Iron Man

Spider-Man

Hulk Musk named one of his sons after comic book character Professor Xavier of Marvel’s "X-Men" — true or false? True

False How old was Elon Musk when he launched Zip2, his first software company? 12

15

19

24 Elon Musk was an initial board member of OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company — true or false? True

False It’s widely known that Elon Musk almost sold Tesla to which company? Meta

Google

General Motors

Bank of America Elon Musk dropped out of Stanford after how many days? 2 days

7 days

18 days

30 days Elon Musk once made a cameo on which television sitcom? "How I Met Your Mother"

"Two and a Half Men"

"Law & Order"

"The Big Bang Theory" Elon Musk, as of early July 2023, is the wealthiest person in the world — true or false? True

False



