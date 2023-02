Classic authors quiz! How much do you know about these great authors and their works? Test your wits in this fun lifestyle quiz!

Under what pen name did Emily Bronte originally publish her novel "Wuthering Heights"?

Of these four Jane Austen novels, which one was published posthumously?

John Steinbeck’s characters in "East of Eden" allude to Adam, Eve, Cain, Abel and Seth in the Bible – true or false?

Which of these works of fiction did Edgar Allen Poe NOT write?

How long did it take Charles Dickens to write "A Christmas Carol"?



How many times did Ernest Hemingway rewrite the last page of his novel "A Farewell to Arms"?

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was a pallbearer at Nathaniel Hawthorne’s funeral — true or false?

"The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" is considered the "great American novel"— true or false?

Which of these great American works was NOT awarded a Pulitzer Prize?

Which famous poet wrote "‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers"?

Who was the first American poet to read a work at a presidential inauguration?

In Louisa May Alcott’s "Little Women," the character Meg was based on the author herself — true or false?

Washington Irving, one of the earliest American fiction writers, was born in which major U.S. city?

Which famous American author said she "didn’t much" like herself when she wasn’t writing?

Which great American writer, poet and essayist wrote "Walden," first published in 1854?

