Easy mushroom stuffing to make for Thanksgiving dinner

This mushroom stuffing knocks it out of the park for Thanksgiving sides.

"A classic Thanksgiving stuffing recipe that just happens to be gluten-free, vegan and top allergen-free," Rebecca Pytell, founder and CEO of Strength and Sunshine , LLC, tells Fox News. "My entire family begs me to make these every year, even those who do not have dietary restrictions (it’s that good!) It’s easy, no-fail, and you’ll end up making it on more occasions than just Thanksgiving."

Mushroom stuffing by Rebecca Pytell of Strength and Sunshine

Makes 6 servings

Cook Time: 30 mins

Total Time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

1 Loaf of Ener-G Light Brown Rice Bread or gluten-free bread of choice

8 Hearts of Celery (chopped)

6 Large Carrots (chopped)

2 Cups of Chopped Portobello Mushrooms

1 Medium Sweet Onion (diced)

1/2 Cup Fresh Parsley (chopped)

1 Tbsp Dried Rosemary (crushed)

1 1/2 Tsp Dried Thyme

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tsp Ground Sage

1/2 Tsp Black Pepper

1/2 Cup Water

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 425 °F.

2. Toast each slice of bread and place them on a plate to cool before roughly cutting them into 1-inch cubes.

3. In a large heated pan, dry-saute the chopped celery, carrots, mushrooms, onions,

parsley, along with garlic powder, thyme, rosemary, sage, and pepper, over medium heat until veggies soften and onion begins to turn translucent.

4. Add the 1/2 cup water to the pan, cover with a lid, and cook 5 more minutes.

5. Place cubed toast in a large mixing bowl. Add the sautéed vegetable mixture, and toss carefully to combine until all ingredients are incorporated and the bread is moist.

6. Pour the stuffing mixture into a 9x13 (3-quart) baking dish prepared with non-stick cooking spray or parchment paper and cover with foil.

7. Place the baking dish in the preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and bake 10 more minutes.

Note: you can use any type of bread you choose.